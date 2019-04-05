Baylor vs Oregon Live Stream: How to Watch Women’s Final Four Online

The No. 1 seed Baylor Bears will play the No. 2 seed Oregon Ducks at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, in the women’s Final Four on Friday.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

Baylor vs Oregon Preview

After coming up short in the Elite Eight in consecutive seasons, the Ducks (33-4) broke through to the Final Four by knocking off No. 1 seed Mississippi State 88-84 on Sunday.

“Just incredible. I’m just so happy for the players. They’ve worked so hard, and they’ve earned this,” Ducks fifth-year head coach Kelly Graves said, according to the Statesman Journal. “They busted their tail, they love each other, they do it the right way. And I think they’re smart enough to realize that we’re not done yet. We want to go and even do more.”

Oregon guard Sabrina Ionescu was one of three Ducks to play all 40 minutes in the victory. She scored a game-high 31 points to go with seven rebounds and eight assists.

“These past two years, when we’ve made it this far, and then we lost in this position, it didn’t feel like this. This had a totally different feeling,” the junior said, per the Statesman Journal. “I think we were so confident in our ability and our coaches’ ability to get us ready in this position, and we were all really excited last night. I think that feeling showed on the court.”

The Pac-12 player of the year, Ionescu is averaging 19.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists, and 1.4 steals per game on the season.

“All I’ve got to say is we’re not done yet,” Ionescu said, according to ESPN. “Of course, we’re going to be happy, but we’re not going to be pleased with how far we’ve gotten. I think that’s one of the reasons we didn’t necessarily set one goal before the season. I know we got a lot of critiques for that.

“Our goals are further than one game, a Final Four, something that you can really pinpoint. I think our goals are things that we can control, and everything else will take care of itself.”

Ionescu will lead her Ducks against one of the best defenses in the country — the Bears (35-1) surrender a paltry 54.6 points per game and 31.4 percent shooting. Their 7.1 blocks per game lead the nation.

Junior forward Lauren Cox leads the team with 2.5 blocks per game, the 19th-best mark in the nation, and grabs a team-high 8.3 rebounds per contest. Senior center Kalani Brown leads the team in scoring at 15.5 points per contest, and is second in blocks (1.7) and rebounds (8.1) per game.

“Some teams may have just a couple defensive stoppers, and we do have that,” Cox said, according to SB Nation. “But we also just play really good team defense.”