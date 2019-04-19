Blazers vs Thunder Game 3 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

After being swept in the First Round of last year’s NBA playoffs, the Portland Trail Blazers (53-29; 2-0) are two wins away from advancing to the Second Round. The Oklahoma City Thunder (49-33; 0-2) will try an find an answer for the Trail Blazers when the series shifts back to the heartland for Game 3 at Chesapeake Energy Arena on Friday night.

Blazers vs Thunder Game 3 Preview

Oklahoma City led for stretches in Game 1, ultimately falling 104-99 to Portland. The Trail Blazers more securely controlled Game 2 following halftime, outscoring the Thunder 37-21 in the third quarter to pull away for a 114-94 victory at home.

Through two games, Damian Lillard has been, by far, the best player in the series for either team. Lillard has taken Russell Westbrook to school in Game 1 and Game 2, finishing with nearly identical 30- and 29-point performances, while shadowing him on the court. Westbrook, noticeably, has been worse and not found his game, yet; after a Game 1 triple-double (24 points, 10 rebounds, 10 assists), Westbrook recorded just 14 points, 11 assists and nine rebounds on 5-of-20 shooting in Game 2.

Paul George, however, has played very well. George made 11 of 20 field-goal attempts in Game 2, finishing with a team-high 27 points while adding eight rebounds. George, though, needs help from a Thunder bench that has been nearly non-existent regarding their impact on the game.

Thunder head coach Billy Donovan knows adjustments need to be made in order to put his team in a position to even the series in Oklahoma City following the Game 2 loss. On the flipside, Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts, following last season’s inexplicable four-game exit, told reporters that he is content with the performance in the first two games, specifically their defensive effort on Westbrook.

“He probably missed some shots at the rim that he could make, and there were times when we forced some misses,” Portland coach Terry Stotts said. “Our guys did a nice job of at least making some of his shots difficult.”

Stotts added:

“He’s really competitive. As a group, we’re all trying to play defense, but ‘Dame’ is really focused at both ends of the floor. He knows how important it is.”

Lost in the shuffle of the lillard-Westbrook head-to-head- matchup is the play of CJ McCollum. McCollum was sensational in Game 2, with a team-high 33 points on 12-of-22 shooting, while adding eight rebounds. Enes Kanter continues to be a pleasant surprise replacing starter Jusuf Nurkić; Kanter was a +12 in 20 minutes and has not been a liability on the defensive end through the first two games.