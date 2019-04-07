Food City 500 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The 2019 Food City 500 will take place at Bristol Motor Speedway on Sunday.

2019 Food City 500 Preview

Chase Elliott won the pole on Friday with a lap of 131.713 mph.

“It was a great Friday,” the 23-year-old said, according to WJHL. “I’ve not had many good Fridays in my career, so I certainly want to enjoy it. Having that first pit box is always a big deal, probably as big a deal here as anywhere we go, so that’s huge and not something I’ve enjoyed a whole lot in my career. I’d like to enjoy it some more and hopefully we can keep it rolling, but we’ve got to focus on Bristol and try and get a win sooner rather than later.”

It’s his fifth pole, but his first at a non-restrictor-plate track — Elliott’s first four came at Daytona and Talladega.

“We joke about it regularly,” Elliott said, per WJHL. “That’s why we were excited to get a pole. We’ve had some fast cars at the plate tracks and (crew chief) Alan (Gustafson) had some success there long before I ever came around, so that was really no surprise.

“But to come to one of these places, I feel like I contribute a little more than I do at Daytona or Talladega for qualifying. It’s certainly something I’ve been wanting to do for them for a while.”

William Byron took second position to make it an all Hendrick Motorsports front row.

“It’s awesome to be one-two for Hendrick Motorsports,” Byron said, according to WCYB.

“I hate to be on the second end of it, but it’s still fun to start on the front row. I feel like we’re making huge strides in the speed of our cars and it just makes things easier at the track.”

Kyle Busch Gets 200th Win

Last year’s Food City 500 winner, Kyle Busch, claimed the Auto Club 400 on March 17 for his 200th NASCAR win, tying Richard Petty’s record.

“It certainly is a monumental moment for all of us,” Busch said, according to the Associated Press. “I knew we had a great race car and we were fast. I just wasn’t sure how we were going to able to come back through traffic and get through the field. Maybe the stars aligned a little bit more perfectly today.”

All of Petty’s 200 wins came in the Cup Series.

“Feels just like No. 1,” Busch added. “Feels just like yesterday. That was such an awesome race car. Dang. I’m glad we put on a heck of a show for these fans. To win 200, whatever it means, it means a lot to me.”

“I just wish that we could keep it going, running strong, running well, and winning races.”

Busch will start the Food City 500 in 17th position. His brother Kurt Busch will start in 27th.