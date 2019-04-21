Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 2 Live Stream in the U.S., UK, India, CAN & More

Tonight is the second episode of Game of Thrones Season 8 on HBO. The show is airing at 9 p.m. Eastern today, April 21, 2019 (or 2 a.m. in the UK on April 22 simultaneously.) If you’re wanting to watch the premiere via live stream, we have details below for different parts of the world.

First, we’ll look at options commonly available in the United States and then move on to other countries.

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Options

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

(By the way, if you watch on HBO Now, you might get to start watching about three minutes before everyone else. The episodes typically premiere about 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO Now, but you might want to start refreshing around 8:55 p.m. Eastern.)

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO.

How To Live Stream in the UK for Free

While viewers in the U.S. can watch at 9 p.m. Eastern on April 21 on TV or online, UK viewers will be tuning in for a live viewing at 2 a.m. on Monday, April 22. However, if that’s a little too late for you, the episode will air again the night of April 22 at 9 p.m., so you might just want to wait until the evening premiere in the UK.

Game of Thrones will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic rather than HBO. You can’t stream from HBO if you’re in the UK, but you can stream live at 2 a.m. BST in the UK with NOW TV, which is Sky’s stand-alone streaming service. The app can be watched on a range of devices, including PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PC or Mac, EETV, Youview, and more. Up to four devices can be activated on NOW TV. You can also watch the show later after it is live streamed via NOW TV or stream it again at 9 p.m. on April 15 when it airs in the UK a second time on Sky Atlantic.

If you have a Sky subscription, you can also use SKY GO to stream the episode, which will stream simultaneously with the live TV broadcast.

If you’re in the UK and you don’t have a Sky subscription, you can get a seven-day free trial of NOW TV and then pay £7.99 a month to access the rest of the season as it airs.

Meanwhile in Germany, the episode will air at 3 a.m. on April 22.

How to Live Stream in Canada

Your best option is watching the new Game of Thrones episodes on Crave, which will air the episodes at the same time that they’re airing in the U.S. The only downside is that you will need to pay for an HBO package on top of the Crave price to watch. This is the first time that Canadians have been able to stream Game of Thrones legally without a cable subscription.

How To Live Stream in Australia

If you’re in Australia, your option for live streaming is using Foxtel Go. This service is available only to residential or Foxtel subscribers in Australia. But with it, you can stream simultaneously with the live TV broadcast on Foxtel. You can use this service on your browser, Google Play, or the Apple App Store. The first episode will stream on April 22.

How To Live Stream in Sweden, Norway, Denmark & Finland

If you’re in Sweden, Norway, Denmark or Finland, you can live stream using HBO Nordic. This service is only available to Residential or Nordic subscribers in the above areas. The episodes will stream with subtitles simultaneously with the live TV broadcast.

How To Live Stream in India

Your option in India is Hotstar. This is India’s video streaming service and it will air episodes simultaneously to the TV broadcast. The premiere episode will air on April 22.

HBO is airing the second episode of Game of Thrones live on April 21 (in the U.S. time zone) at 9 p.m. Eastern, and other places around the world will air simultaneously. But many countries will also have a second airing later in the day or they’ll have the show available to watch on demand at any time later.

You’ll definitely want to watch as soon as possible, considering everything that happened last week. Jon Snow was able to ride Rhaegal, which fans have been theorizing about for a long time. Sam told Jon the truth about his parents (which means that Jon now knows he and Daenerys are related.) Cersei continued with her plans to betray the Starks and Daenerys, but she also hired Bronn to kill Tyrion and Jaime. Will Bronn follow through?

Sam is livid about Dany burning his father and brother to death, despite how terribly his father had treated him. Now he wants Jon to remove Dany from power, but it doesn’t seem likely that Jon will go for that.

Tormund and Beric visited The Last Hearth and found Ned Umber nailed to a wall with the Night King’s spiral symbol. So the Night King’s army is definitely on the move.

The episode ended with Bran waiting at Winterfell for an old friend. It appears that might be Jaime. Jaime certainly wasn’t too happy when he saw Bran.