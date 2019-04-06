Islanders vs Capitals Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The New York Islanders will visit the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena on Saturday in each team’s final game of the regular season.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on MSG+ in Islanders markets, NBC Sports Washington in Capitals markets, and ESPN+ everywhere else.

Islanders vs Capitals Preview

The Islanders enter their final game of the regular season in fourth in the East playoff standings. However, a regulation loss could see them drop to sixth; the Pittsburgh Penguins could then overtake them with a season-closing non-shootout victory over the New York Rangers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs could do the same with a win of any flavor in their finale against the Montreal Canadiens.

The game is meaningless for the Capitals, who are fixed in the East’s No. 3 seed and would have home-ice advantage against any Western Conference foe save for the Calgary Flames, whom they can’t catch in points, should they reach the Stanley Cup Final.

Capitals Clinch Division

On Thursday, the defending Stanley Cup champions bested a Montreal team playing for their playoff lives 2-1 to clinch the Metropolitan Division crown.

“I think we did the right things at the right time,” Caps goaltender Braden Holtby said, according to the Associated Press. “If we were under duress in our end, at least someone came up with a big play, flip it out or something. Live to fight another day. At the blue lines we were a lot better, a lot like we need to be in the playoffs and I thought the guys had a high-level commitment to winning.”

It was Washington’s fifth win in six games. Holtby rested in the loss, allowing eight goals total and posting a .947 save percentage in the five victories. He made 33 saves on Thursday.

Caps center Nic Dowd, playing in his first season in Washington, scored the game-winner three minutes into the second period. A week earlier, he tallied the difference-maker as the team clinched a playoff berth against the Carolina Hurricanes 3-2.

“I guess I don’t think about it as those two individual things, but as a whole this season’s been great,” Dowd said, per AP. “Obviously a great group of guys, and I’ve learned a lot coming to a new organization. It’s a real privilege to be a part of it, and I’m excited for playoffs.”

Islanders Edge Panthers in Shootout

Isles center Brock Nelson notched his 25th goal of the season in his side’s 2-1 shootout victory over Florida. Thomas Greiss made 29 saves in regulation and overtime and stopped all four comers in the tiebreaker.

“We want to secure [home-ice advantage in the first round of the playoffs] and we want to take advantage of that,” Nelson said of Saturday’s tilt, according to Newsday. “It’s only for one round, so we’d like to have home ice for that.”