Liverpool vs Porto Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

FC Porto will visit Liverpool at Anfield on Tuesday for the first leg of the sides’ Champions League quarter-final.

Liverpool vs Porto Preview

The Reds haven’t lost in over three months — they’re 9-5-0 since falling 2-1 at Wolverhampton on January 7.

On Friday, they conceded an early goal to Southampton’s Shane Long before storming back for a 3-1 victory, thrusting themselves into sole possession of first place in the Premier League with 82 points through 33 matches.

“We were analyzing them before the game,” Klopp said after the win at St. Mary’s, according to ESPN. “We knew it would be tough, tough, tough. Everyone will come here in the future and feel how difficult it is, so that makes it even more satisfying and brilliant that we could win. It was great for us.”

He added: “The performance was not top level but it is about fighting. People want us to play like Manchester City. We are unable to do that — we play our own football. We have 82 points now. That is massive in this crazy league and everyone is waiting for us. I am really proud. It is incredible.”

Naby Keita equalized for Liverpool in the 36th minute. In the 80th, Mohamed Salah put the Reds on top for good with a one-man counter-attack for his 50th Liverpool goal and first in 55 days.

“[I didn’t consider passing] at all,” Salah said, per ESPN, of his streak down the pitch. “As a striker you need to score.”

Jordan Henderson added an insurance tally six minutes later.

Porto Advance Past Roma

Porto sit tied with Benfica atop the Primeira Liga standings with 69 points through 22 contests.

They reached the Champions League quarter-finals by besting Roma 4-3 on aggregate, falling 2-1 on the road before claiming a 3-1 victory at Estadio de Dragao.

Alex Telles scored Porto’s third on a penalty kick in the 117th minute following a VAR review that determined Fernando had been pulled down by Alessandro Florenzi in the box.

Roma thought they’d get their own PK moments later when it appeared Patrik Schick had been pushed by Moussa Marega, but played continued.

“We could have made it 2-2 on several occasions and gone through,” Roma defender Kostas Manolas said, according to the Associated Press. “Then they blew for a penalty and then they didn’t give another which for us was clear.

“You can’t make such a mistake in certain matches. There’s VAR and the referee didn’t even go to see it. For me it’s a disgrace, because when the team gives its utmost on the pitch it can’t go out in this way.”

Porto midfielder Hector Herrera told AP: “We deserve to qualify, we were better. Belief was what made the difference.”