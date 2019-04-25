Man City vs Liverpool FA Youth Cup Live Stream: How to Watch Final Online

Manchester City’s under-18 team will host that of Liverpool at Academy Stadium for the FA Youth Cup final on Thursday.

For those in the United States looking to watch, the match is scheduled to start at 2:45 p.m. ET. It won’t televised anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of the game on ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that includes a bunch of other different live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content.

You can start a free trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch the FA Youth Cup final on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

2019 FA Youth Cup Final Preview

City’s youngsters are seeking their second trophy of the season. In March, they claimed the Premier League Under-18 Cup by besting Middlesborough 1-0 on the road behind a beautiful Felix Nmecha strike in the 46th minute.

“The players have been superb. Every time we’ve asked them, they have pushed and give us everything,” City manager Gareth Taylor said, according to the club’s official website.

“We spoke with the players before our first game back at Clevedon and said the team would change but that we needed everyone to be together and that there would be changes along the way.

“The players have bought into that and there are going to be disappointments that’s part and parcel of the game and the players who are fortunate enough to be selected know that and they have a responsibility to the rest of the group.

“We had that in the Premier League Cup and had that until now in the Youth Cup.

“Everyone has played a part — be it from the bench from the stands and it’s been a real positive.

“So now it’s one final push, a big game to look forward to and enjoy and hopefully we can do the business.”

This year, the Premier League adjusted the tournament’s format, doing away with a two-legged final.

“I do agree that the Youth Cup Final should go to one leg because there are no other two-legged finals in senior football, so it is good for the boys to get used to a one-off final,” Liverpool manager Barry Lewtas said, according to Goal.com. “That is the right thing to do.

“Whether it should be played at someone’s home stadium, I am not completely convinced. The team they will put out on Thursday, a lot of them play under-23s football and that is their home pitch. It would be unwise for us not to prepare the boys for an away game.”

Liverpool feature the potent forward duo of Paul Glatzel of Germany and Bobby Duncan of England. They’ve scored 52 goals across all competitions this season. They’ll try to get past a City defense led by captain and center-half Eric Garcia, who’s already made three starts for the senior club.

“It’s a big tournament,” Glatzel said, according to Tribal Football. “When you are a scholar, you look at that tournament and it’s the one you want to be part of. To be get as far as we have this season is brilliant.

“Given the history and the players that have played in it, you want to be a part of that history. That’s what we are looking to do.”