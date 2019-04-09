Man City vs Tottenham Live Stream: How to Watch Champions League Online

Manchester City will visit Tottenham at the latter’s new stadium for the first leg of the sides’ Champions League quarter-final on Tuesday.

Manchester City vs Tottenham Preview

It will be Tottenham’s second ever match in the temporarily named Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs won their debut there on Wednesday, besting Crystal Palace 2-0 in Premier League play.

Son Heung-min found the back of the net in the 55th minute and Christian Eriksen did the same 25 minutes later.

“It’s just amazing. What an unbelievable stadium. The noise was just so loud,” Son said, according to Reuters.

“To score the first goal at this stadium. White Hart Lane is our history but the new stadium … I can’t believe it.”

The arena’s opening was originally slated for August 2018, but construction delays pushed the debut back to April.

“To play in your own stadium is the best thing that can happen in your life,” Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino said in December, according to the BBC.

“It’s going to be a massive boost for the team. It’s going to be a place where the fans can help the team to achieve more.

“There is no doubt. I am so happy with Wembley but tomorrow if the new stadium is ready we are going to move to our new house.”

City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne doesn’t see the 62,062-seat stadium’s affecting the match’s result.

“I don’t care about the stadium, I care about the team we play,” De Bruyne said, according to ESPN.

“Everybody talks about the stadium like it’s something special — everybody has a stadium, everybody has supporters. They’ll be up for it.

“I don’t think there will be any difference. They’ll probably be a little bit more excited but in the end it’s a stadium with supporters. If they go to Wembley with 80,000 or there with 62,000, it’s going to be the same. It’ll be a tough game but I think we’ll be all right.”

De Bruyne’s manager Pep Guardiola noted a different advantage his opponents will have: rest. City have played twice since Spurs topped Crystal Palace, as Guardiola’s side attempt the EPL’s first quadruple.

“Of course (Tottenham have an advantage),” Guardiola said, per ESPN.

“If they have six days, congratulations. Maybe one day we will have six days and our opponent will have two or three. It’s the fixtures.

“If we will be out of that competition, we will have maybe more days. It’s what it is, so that is the challenge.”