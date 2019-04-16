Barcelona vs Manchester United Live Stream: How to Watch 2nd Leg Online

Barcelona will host Manchester United at Camp Nou for the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinals match on Tuesday.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT, Univision Deportes and UniMas. If you want to watch a live stream of the game, you can do so via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Barcelona vs Manchester United 2nd Leg Preview

After falling to Barcelona 1-0 at Old Trafford in the first leg on Wednesday, Manchester United must hand the Blaugrana just their second loss at Camp Nou this season if they’re to advance to the semifinals.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer cited the team’s scoring threats — Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial, Romelu Lukaku, and Paul Pogba — and the squad’s performance in the Round of 16 as reasons to be confident in their visit to the heavy favorites.

“You look at the quality of those players and that gives us a threat,” Solskjaer said, according to ESPN.

“We carry a goal threat and of course what we did against PSG as a team must give everyone a huge confidence boost.”

He added: “We have beaten some good teams away from home this year, and played against some great players.”

The Red Devils dropped their home match against Paris Saint-Germain 2-0 in the previous round, then claimed victory in France 3-1 behind a pair of tallies from Lukaku and a stoppage-time penalty kick from Rashford, advancing on away goals.

“Champions League quarterfinal is just beautiful, we just have to enjoy it, give our best and trust ourselves,” Pogba said, per ESPN.

“That is why we play football, to play against those teams, to play those games.

“The game is not done. It’s not closed.

“I know it’s Barcelona, we’re playing in their home but it’s never closed. It’s still 90 minutes. The first half is gone, now it’s the second half.”

Lionel Messi Sits Against Huesca

As both players challenged for an airborne ball in the first leg, United defender Chris Smalling struck Barca star Lionel Messi in the face with his arm, bloodying the five-time Ballon d’Or winner.

“We spoke after,” Smalling said, according to the Daily Mail. “I didn’t realize at the time actually that I had caught him like that, but after the game we had a brief chat, shook hands and he said he knew it was an accident.

“Luis Suarez after as well, we had a good tussle and he just shook my hand after and we just said good luck.

“So it’s nice when you can have that battle on the pitch and then obviously there’s full respect after the game because ultimately you’re just trying to do your best and enjoy the game.”

Messi and Suarez, another star forward, rested during Barcelona’s scoreless draw with Huesca, who sit in last place in La Liga, on Saturday.