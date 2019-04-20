Nuggets vs Spurs Game 4 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The San Antonio Spurs (48-34; 2-1) returned to Texas, defended their homecourt in Game 3 against the Denver Nuggets (54-28; 1-2), and they look to take a commanding 3-1 series lead in Game 4 of their Western Conference First Round series at AT&T Center on Saturday afternoon.

Nuggets vs Spurs Game 4 Preview

Denver has lost 14 consecutive games in San Antonio, dating back to March 2012. Another loss would put the Nuggets in a difficult 3-1 series hole, one too deep to recover from.

The usual — DeMar DeRozan (25 points on 9-of-18 shooting) and LaMarcus Aldridge (double-double; 18 points and 11 rebounds) — performed well for the Spurs, but it was Derrick White who stole the show. White recorded a career-high 36 points, including 26 in the first half. San Antonio jumped out to a 31-22 lead in the first quarter, and then in usual fashion at home controlled the pace of the game after that.

Nuggets head coach Mike Malone told reporters following the 118-108 loss in Game 3 that White was ultimately the biggest difference-maker on Thursday night, and his presence significantly altered the course of the game — and perhaps the series, too.

“We couldn’t stop him. He was impressive. From jump street, he attacked, he got wherever he wanted, and he finished. He was into us defensively. That was a hell of a performance for a young player. White came out like he hadn’t eaten in two days. He came out hungry, he came out (ticked) off and he sent a very loud and clear message. I’m anxious to see our guys, how do we respond to that.”

The Nuggets have been up-and-down through three games. The lows, however, have been much lower than the brief second-half high in the Nuggets’ Game 2 win at Pepsi Center. Jamal Murray took over in Game 2, but finished with just six points in Game 3; Murray, notably, only took six total shot attempts. Paul Millsap and Gary Harris finished with 14 points and 12 points respectively.

Nikola Jokic — 22 points, eight rebounds and seven assists — played well, and he has been, by far, the Nuggets’ most consistent player in this series. Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich has done well countering Malone’s usual attack, and instead of denying Jokic his, he has focused more on Jokic’s passing ability and propensity for being a facilitator. As a result, the backcourt of Murray and Harris have struggled immensely getting easy looks against the Spurs.

The Spurs could make some more history with a Game 4 victory. As a No. 7 seed, the Spurs have a legitimate chance to knock off the No. 2 seed Nuggets. According to NBA.com:

To put things in perspective, only five No. 7 seeds have beaten No. 2 seeds since the NBA expanded the playoffs to include eight teams per conference in 1984. To take it a step further, since the NBA changed the format of the first round of the playoffs from best-of-five to best-of-seven in 2003, a No. 7 seed has only beaten a No. 2 seed once.

In addition, San Antonio currently holds the NBA record for most consecutive postseason appearances with 22. The Spurs also own five NBA titles and one other NBA Finals appearance during that span.