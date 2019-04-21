Raptors vs Magic Game 4 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The Toronto Raptors (58-24; 2-1) have won two straight games against the Orlando Magic (42-40; 1-2) and can take a commanding 3-1 lead in their Eastern Conference First Round series when both teams take the floor for Game 4 at Amway Center on Sunday night.

The game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you want to watch a live stream of the game, you can do so via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

TNT is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including TNT.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TNT.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the game on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Raptors vs Magic Game 4 Preview

After splitting the first two games with the Magic at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, the Raptors guaranteed themselves a split at Amway Center with a victory Friday in Orlando. It was the Raptors’ perimeter defense which proved to be the difference, holding each of the Magic guards to seven-or-fewer points in a 98-93 win in Game 3.

It was also the first true “breakout” postseason game for Most Improved Player candidate Pascal Siakam. Siakam, the 27th overall selection in the 2016 NBA Draft, led the Raptors in scoring with 30 points — on 13-of-20 shooting, including three of four from beyond the arc — while adding 11 rebounds for a double-double. Siakam emerged on a more national stage with his Game 3 performance.

In the 98-93 defeat of The Magic, Pascal Siakam became just the 2nd Raptor to ever record 30 points & 10 rebounds in a playoff game. Previously, Chris Bosh's 39 points & 15 rebounds in Game 4 of the Eastern Conference First Round was the only Raptors playoff 30-10 game. — iBD10 (@booday10) April 20, 2019

The rest of Toronto’s offense looked average, but average proved to be good enough. Kawhi Leonard struggled all night battle illness, but still managed to finish second on the team in scoring with 16 points. Danny Green had 13 points, and Kyle Lowry had a double-double with 12 points and 10 assists.

Raptors coach Nick Nurse revealed to reporters following the game that Leonard had missed practice because of the illness, noticeably slowing him down in Game 3. That said, despite a clearly not 100% Leonard, the Raptors played well from the start, and Nurse was overall impressed with his group.

“I just liked the way we came out originally; like, we’ve got to impose our will in this game. And then I liked us, how we answered. We went down a couple of times and we answered right back immediately, I think, both times. And then we put a string of stops together and showed some great toughness there, as well.”

Magic head coach Steve Clifford was tasked with getting Nikola Vucevic and Jonathan Isaac in going Game 3. For Vucevic, it was mission accomplished; Clifford took advantage of specific matchups and rotations, and the two-time All-Star finished with 22 points on 7-of-13 shooting and 14 rebounds (adding six assists) for a double-double. Isaac bounced back as well, finishing with 14 points.

Back to the perimeter — DJ Augustin and Evan Fournier (seven points apiece) looked painfully below-average; Terrence Ross scored 24 points off the bench to lead the Magic in scoring, but his punch wasn’t enough to imitate the outcome of Game 1.

On defense, it all starts from the inside for the Raptors. Midseason acquisition Marc Gasol has been every bit as good as advertised on defense, still, despite age (34) starting to creep up on the seven-foot former Defensive Player of the Year. Gasol and Leonard form the backbone of a team that has taken advantage of a Magic team without a true floor general, too.