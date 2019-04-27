Spurs vs Nuggets Game 7 Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The No. 2 seed Denver Nuggets (54-28; 3-3) host the No. 7 seed San Antonio Spurs in a winner-take-all Game 7 matchup in the Mile High City to conclude their Western Conference First Round series at Pepsi Center on Saturday night.

Spurs vs Nuggets Game 7 Preview

This will be just the third Game 7 in franchise history for Denver. In the Nuggets’ two previous Game 7 appearances, they defeated the Milwaukee Bucks in the 1977-78 Western Conference Semifinals, and lost to the Utah Jazz in the same round in 1993-94; Denver, as a No. 8 seed in 1993-94, upset the No. 1 seed Seattle Supersonics in five games in the first round.

Contrast the Nuggets’ relative winner-take-all playoff game inexperience with the Spurs’ experience. 22 consecutive postseason trips for San Antonio, in fact. That is something that Nuggets head coach Mike Malone will need to keep in mind as he formulates a winning Game 7 strategy for Denver to combat.

Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich once again made adjustments heading into Game 6. Most notably, gave his two stars — DeMar DeRozan, who scored 25 points on 12-of-16 shooting, and LaMarcus Aldridge, who recorded a double-double with a team-high 26 points and 10 rebounds — the bulk of available minutes, while evenly distributing the rest. The end was result was a 19-point bench performance from veteran swingman Rudy Gay, and a 120-103 victory setting the stage for Game 7.

Nuggets star Nikola Jokic was sensational, falling one assist shy of a triple-double. Jokic scored 43 points, grabbed 12 rebounds and recorded nine assists. Jokic’s 43-point performance was the third-highest total in the postseason thus far, falling shy of Damian Lillard (50) and Kevin Durant (45).

Veteran Paul Millsap is the only Nuggets rotation player who has been involved in meaningful playoff games over the past few seasons. Isiah Thomas was acquired, but hasn’t seen minutes. Millsap’s presence and tenacity will be a useful asset going against a veteran-laden Spurs team, who has seen several players battle through previous playoff series before.

“You’ve got to play a perfect basketball game. The team that comes out and executes more, the team that’s more physical, the team that’s more aggressive, I think they’re going to win the game,”

Millsap told reporters on Friday.

The 34-year old Millsap, who is a four-time NBA All-Star and going against the grain with his opinion here, added there is actually more pressure on the Spurs:

“All the pressure is on them. This is why we fought so hard for home-court advantage. No pressure on us.”

This has been one of the chalkiest opening rounds in NBA Playoff history. If Denver, and Golden State, advance to the Western Conference Second Round, this will mark the first time since 2008 that all eighth higher-seeded teams moved on.