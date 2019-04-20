UCLA Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The UCLA Bruins football team will play their spring game on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at 2 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on the Pac-12 Network. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game via FuboTV, a cable-free, live-TV streaming service.

2019 UCLA Spring Game Preview

Last year, the Bruins went 3-9 in Chip Kelly’s first season at the helm.

“I think the group as a whole has improved,” Kelly said this week, according to the Daily Bruin. “It’s year two in our system, so I think their grasp of what we’re trying to get accomplished has increased, their knowledge of the game has increased.”

UCLA’s offense ranked 74th out of 130 teams with 393 yards per game, yet they scored just 24.6 points per contest, ranking 98th.

They were worse on defense, surrendering 445.6 yards and 34.1 points per game, the 26th- and 25th-highest marks in the nation.

Their pass rush was particularly paltry, ranking 118th with 15 sacks.

“We’ve definitely elevated [the pass rush] and gotten better. … It’s going to take a lot of pressure off our [defensive backs],” rising redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Odua Isibor said, per the Daily Bruin. “They’re really solid and they’re doing their thing, so if we can get our pass rush going, I think we’ll have more of a complete defense.”

Isibior record one sack and recovered a fumble a season ago. Rising redshirt senior linebacker Keisean Lucier-South led the squad with 11.5 tackles for loss and four sacks, but he’s missed most spring practices and won’t take part in the scrimmage as he focuses on his studies.

“We’re just working harder, more reps,” Isibor said, per the Daily Bruin. “We just need to focus on what we’re doing, and (Lucier-South)’s going to get back to us when he’s done with what he’s doing.”

Quarterback Battle

Dorian Thompson-Robinson lost the starting quarterback job in last year’s training camp, only to be thrust into the second quarter of the season when graduate transfer Wilton Speight suffered a back injury.

The then-freshman ran with the starting gig until a shoulder injury forced Speight back into action.

Thompson-Robinson completed 57.7 percent of his passes for 1,311 yards, seven touchdowns, and four interceptions on the year.

“The key critical factors to being a quarterback [are] being a great decision-maker and accuracy, and I think he’s gotten better,” Kelly said this spring, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Kelly told the paper fellow sophomore quarterback Austin Burton, who didn’t see the field in 2018, has been putting pressure on Thompson-Robinson, adding that both players are gaining valuable familiarity with the coach’s offense.

“They can finish sentences now,” Kelly said, per the Times. “When you start to call a play, they know where we’re headed and what the concept is, what the formation is and what we’re motioning and what we’re trying to get accomplished, so I just think they’re a lot more comfortable in terms of what we’re doing.”