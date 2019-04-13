UFC 236 Live Stream: How to Watch UFC PPV Online

You can buy UFC 236 right here. More information about the event and pricing options can be found below

Two interim championship fights are set to headline UFC 236 on Saturday night from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia. Max Holloway (22-3 career record), the current UFC Featherweight (145 pounds) Champion, moves up to 155 to take on No. 1 contender Dustin Poirier (24-5) for the interim UFC Lightweight Championship, and undefeated Israel Adesanya (16-0) faces Kelvin Gastelum (16-3) for the interim UFC Middleweight Championship.

The main PPV card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET and can be watched online through the ESPN+ PPV. You have two different options when ordering the PPV card, and those depend on whether or not you already have a subscription to ESPN+:

If you don’t have ESPN+: You can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and UFC 236 for a special bundle price of $79.99. That’s normally a $109.99 value.

If you have ESPN+: You can purchase UFC 236 for $59.99.

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and have purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch a live stream of Holloway vs Poirier and the UFC 236 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible) tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Smart TV or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

UFC 236 Preview

Holloway’s current active streak of 13 consecutive victories is the second-longest in UFC history behind the 16 wins of Anderson Silva. Eight of the 13 wins Holloway has accumulated since his last loss in August 2013 have ended in either knockout or TKO, the most in UFC during that span.

Holloway, 27, retained the featherweight title by defeating Brian Ortega via fourth-round TKO (doctor’s stoppage) at UFC 231 in Toronto, Canada on December 8. 2018. Prior to his victory against a battle-tested and game Ortega, Holloway defeated future Hall of Fame fighter José Aldo in consecutive bouts. The first, third-round TKO win (3:13) at UFC 212 in June 2017, unified the Featherweight Championship, and the second, the rematch, was a successful title defense by the same third-round TKO result (3:43) six months later at UFC 218 in December 2017.

Holloway enters Saturday as the -190 betting favorite against Poirier (+170).

Ironically enough, Holloway and Poirier have fought once before, way back when Poirier was still fighting at featherweight. One of Holloway’s three career losses, the other two against Dennis Bermudez and McGregor at later dates, came when Poirier won via first-round submission (arm bar; 3:23) during the preliminary card at UFC 143 in February 2012, now over seven years ago.

Poirier, better known to fans as “The Diamond,” enters Saturday having won four (Jim Miller, Anthony Pettis, Justin Gaethje and Eddie Alvarez) of his past five bouts. The 30-year old’s May 2017 fight against Alvarez was ruled a “no contest” after it was determined Alvarez landed illegal knees while Poirier, who later defeated him via second-round TKO (4:05) in July 2018, was down.

The 155-pound champion, or was, is Khabib Nurmagomedov. Nurmagomedov retained his Lightweight Championship against Conor McGregor via fourth-round submission (3:03) finish at UFC 229 in Las Vegas, Nevada, back in October. Holloway vs. Poirier is enticing, but mainly serving as a placeholder and de facto “true No.1 contender” place until Khabib is back from serving a nine-month suspension for his role (jumping the cage and going after one of McGregor’s coaches) following the conclusion of the fight.

Here is the remainder of the main card for UFC 236 on Saturday in Atlanta:

Interim Lightweight Championship:

Max Holloway vs. Dustin Poirier

Interim Middleweight Championship:

Israel Adesanya vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Light Heavyweight:

Eryk Anders vs. Khalil Rountree Jr.

Ovince Saint Preux vs. Nikita Krylov

Welterweight:

Alan Jouban (record) vs. Dwight Grant (record)

Adesanya is seeking to become the second African-born champion in UFC history. The first, Kamaru Usman, knocked off Tyron Woodley thanks to a unanimous decision to become the UFC Middleweight Champion just last month at UFC 235 in Las Vegas. The explosive 29-year old defeated Derek Brunson via first-round knockout (4:51) at UFC 230 (Madison Square Garden) in November 2018 before needing a unanimous decision to hold off the legendary Silva at UFC 234 in Melbourne, Australia back in February.

Adesanya enters Saturday as the -180 betting favorite against Gastelum (+168).

It has been 10 months since Gastelum last stepped into the Octagon. The 27-year old defeated Jacare Souza via split decision at UFC 224 in May 2018. Gastelum was originally scheduled to take on Robert Whittaker for the UFC Middleweight Championship at UFC 234, however Whittaker was forced to pull out of the fight because of an abdominal hernia of the intestine and twisted and collapsed bowel, which forced the 28-year old to undergo emergency dual surgery for the two injuries.