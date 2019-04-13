You can buy UFC 236 main card right here. More information about how to watch a live stream of the prelims can be found below

UFC 236 will take place at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, on Saturday.

The early prelims (6:15 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+, while the second preliminary card (8 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN. Here’s how to watch a live stream of all the preliminary fights online:

How to Watch UFC 236 Early Prelims Online

ESPN+

The early prelims won’t be on regular cable TV anywhere in the US, but you can watch a live stream of those fights on your computer, phone, or streaming device via ESPN+, the digital streaming service from ESPN that has exclusive coverage to dozens of sporting events, including UFC, every week.

Additionally, Holloway vs Poirier and the UFC 236 main PPV card can only be ordered through ESPN+. If you want to watch both the prelims and the main card, you can purchase a one-year subscription to ESPN+ and UFC 236 for a special bundle price of $79.99. That’s normally a $109.99 value.

If you only want to watch the prelims, You can start a free seven-day trial of just ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the early prelims on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

How to Watch UFC 236 Second Preliminary Card Online

The second preliminary card will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of ESPN on your computer, phone, or streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the fights on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

UFC 236 Prelims Preview

Lightweights Jalin Turner and Matt Frevola will meet in the featured fight of the prelims.

The 23-year-old Turner is 8-4 in his MMA career. He moved up to welterweight in his UFC debut at UFC 229, falling to Vicente Luque by way of a first-round ground-and-pound.

“I learned not to fight at 170 [pounds],” Turner said, according to ESPN. “That’s the biggest thing I can take away from it.”

The Tarantula bounced back four months later, taking Callan Potter out 53 seconds into their UFC 234 bout back at lightweight.