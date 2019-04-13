“I just want people to look at my performance as masterful and look at it as, ‘He’s good at his craft,'” Turner said, per ESPN. “Like a mural with me painting.”

Turner is 6’3″, tied with James Vick as the UFC’s tallest 155-pounder. That sort of height in an opponent is a new challenge for the 5’9″ Frevola, who’s 6-1-1 in his MMA career.

“I’ve never fought anyone 6-foot-3, but on the Contender Series the guy was like 6-foot-1,” Frevola said, according to MMA Junkie. “We had some tall training partners that I was sparring with and drilling with. He’s a good striker, a real talented (striker). I guess he’s a purple belt on the ground so he’s well rounded, but I think I’ll be able to mix up the full arsenal of mixed martial arts on him and definitely push a pace that will break him. I’m planning to drag him into deep water and drown him.”

Frevola, 28, also lost in his UFC debut, getting punched out by Polo Reyes in just 60 seconds at UFC Fight Night 124.