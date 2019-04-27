UFC Sunrise Live Stream: How to Watch Jacare vs Hermansson Online

Ronaldo “Jacare” Souza will take on fellow UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson at UFC on ESPN+ 8 on Saturday at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida.

The early prelims (5:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on ESPN2, the prelims (7 p.m. ET) will be on ESPN, and Jacare vs Hermansson and the main card (9 p.m. ET) will be exclusively on ESPN+. Here’s how to watch a live stream of all the fights online:

UFC Sunrise 2019 Preview

Souza (26-6 MMA record, 9-3 in the UFC) was on track to take on Jared Cannonier before the promotion pitted Cannonier against Anderson Silva at UFC 237. The 39-year-old Brazilian then agreed to fight Yoel Romero, whose UFC Fort Lauderdale five-round main event with Paulo Costa had been dashed by a withdrawal.

Then Romero got pneumonia.

Souza accepted a fight against Hermansson (19-4, 7-2) when the promotion promised him a shot at the UFC middleweight title, a meeting with the winner of an unbooked unification fight between Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya.

“They really wanted this fight, they insisted a lot,” the eight-time World Jiu-Jitsu Championship gold medalist said, according to MMA Fighting. “It was a negotiation and we accepted it. I talked to everyone. I talked to Mick Maynard, who talked to Dana White and Hunter (Campbell), everyone there. Everyone in the UFC promised me the belt if I won, and that’s something no one ever did to me before. They really wanted this fight.”

Souza added: “I was ready to fight Romero, was really happy with that rematch. I was excited to possibly go five rounds with him, but he had that [illness]. … It’s not an easy [illness], many people die of it, so he has to take care of himself. I wish him a good recovery. And then ‘Borrachinha’ (Costa) came. I liked it, was happy about it. ‘Borrachinha’ is a young guy, really strong. I didn’t like it at first, but then I agreed to it. They told me he had agreed to it, but in the end he changed his mind. He said he was too heavy and only had four weeks to prepare and changed his mind. Well, okay then.

“And then Hermansson … I took a little time before I agreed to it, more than a week — to me, it felt like a month. But we agreed to it.”

Hermansson didn’t get any such assurances from the UFC.

“I don’t got any promises at all,” the 30-year-old Swede said, according to MMA Junkie. “‘Jacare’ is a really legit opponent. He’s super, super dangerous. There is only the best guys in the division that have been able to beat him, and if I beat him I think I’m one of the best guys in the division. I’m going to do it and I’m going to show everybody that I belong here, that I belong at the top and a title shot will come eventually.”

Hermansson bested David Branch via guillotine choke at UFC on ESPN 2, just 28 days before his bout with Souza.