USA vs Canada Women’s Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Team USA and Canada will meet in group play of the International Ice Hockey Federation Women’s World Championships on Saturday.

USA vs Canada Preview

Team USA and Canada have one of the most hotly contested rivalries in sports — they’ve met in the finals of all 18 IIHF World Championships and five of six Olympics.

The Canadians claimed the first eight IIHF World Championships, but the Americans have won the last four, and took gold at the 2018 Olympics in Pyeongchang, defeating their rivals in a shootout.

“Being able to win the last few world championships, the gold medal at the Olympics, is huge, it gives us a lot of confidence, but at the same time, it does put a target on our backs,” forward Hannah Brandt said, according to TeamUSA.org.

In that tilt, American forward Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson scored with 6:21 remaining in regulation to tie things up at 2-2 and force a fruitless 20 minutes of overtime.

Lamoureux-Davidson then scored her side’s final goal of the shootout before Team USA goalkeeper stopped Meghan Agosta to clinch gold.

“That was a dream come true,” forward Hilary Knight said, according to USA Hockey’s official website. “I remember jumping up and down on my couch in 1998 thinking I want to be just like them. To be able to do it 20 years later was surreal.”

Team USA Tops Finland

The Americans opened group play with a comeback victory over Finland. They entered the third period trailing 2-1, then poured in five unanswered goals from Melissa Samoskevich, Knight, Alex Carpenter, Brianna Decker, and Annie Pankowskito to win 6-2. Kendall Coyne Schofield scored for Team USA in the first period.

American goalkeeper Alex Rigsby turned 21 shots aside.

“It took us a while to get into our groove tonight, but I was really pleased with how we battled back in the third period,” head coach Bob Corkum said, according to the USA Hockey website. “Tonight was a great first test for us against a fantastic team and goaltender, and we’ll look forward to carrying this momentum into our next game against Canada.”

Canada Shuts Out Switzerland

The Canadians also won their first game of group play, taking down Switzerland 6-0.

They led 2-0 after two periods, outshooting their foes 18-2 in the second without a goal. After getting an earful from head coach Perry Pearn, Canada responded with four strikes in the final period.

“I might have players throwing water bottles at me pretty soon. To our players’ credit, they listened,” Pearn said, according to CBC.

“This is a great group of women because they’re looking for accountability and they’re OK with me being really honest with them from the accountability standpoint.

“As long as I’m fair and as long as I’m right in terms of holding them accountable for the right things, I think they’ll buy in.”