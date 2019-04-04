USA vs Australia Women’s Soccer Live Stream: How to Watch Without Cable

The United States women’s national soccer team will host Australia at Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, on Thursday for an international friendly.

The game is scheduled to start at 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised nationally on Fox Sports 1. But if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of FS1 on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

USA vs Australia Preview

Team USA haven’t lost in four consecutive matches.

On January 19, they fell 3-1 to France in Le Havre. It was their first defeat since they lost to Australia 1-0 at the Tournament of Nations on July 27, 2017, the only time Australia’s bested the USWNT in 27 tries.

The sides drew 1-1 in last year’s Tournament of Nations.

“We’ve had some highly competitive games with them over the past few years and we love playing Australia as they push us to be better on both ends of the field,” USWNT head coach Jill Ellis told USSoccer.com. “There aren’t very many unknowns between our teams and they have quite a few players playing in the NWSL, but while there is a familiarity, they will also have new leadership, and that may or may not influence a change in personnel or style. What remains important is our preparedness for being able to read and manage any situations our opponents will present.”

Three days after Thursday’s tilt, Team USA will play Belgium at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Ellis is using the pair of friendlies to evaluate players before making final roster decisions for this summer’s World Cup.

“Right now, everything is about preparing for June,” Ellis said, per USSoccer.com. “Recognizing that these are our last friendlies before the “Send-Off Series” and that we’re playing two quality teams provides a positive sense of urgency to get the most out of these two matches. Australia is a top-6 team, and Belgium came within a goal of qualifying for the World Cup, so these opponents will provide us a level of competition that we’ll be experiencing in France. Our time together will be important to keep forging team chemistry and build on the connectivity on the pitch so we can bring out the best from each other in our team play.”

In late February and early March, Australia won the inaugural Cup of Nations by besting New Zealand, South Korea, and Argentina by a combined score of 9-1.

“Anytime we get together now is really important,” Australian defender Clare Polkinghorne recently told the team’s official website. The 30-year-old plays for the Houston Dash of the NWSL.

“It’s probably one of the final times we’ll be together before the final squad is together for the World Cup.

“Every session is going to be really important for us to get used to the style of play we want to play and just fine-tune parts of the game we need to improve.”