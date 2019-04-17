How to Watch ‘Amazing Race’ 2019 Premiere Online

The long-running hit reality competition series, The Amazing Race, premieres season 13 tonight, on April 17, 2019. The new season is made up of teams from shows including Big Brother, Survivor and past seasons of The Amazing Race. So, there are a ton of familiar faces in the mix. The show airs at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the CBS network. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or info on how to watch the show online, you’ve come to the right place.

If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you then can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch it on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service allows you to watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of the CBS’ on-demand library. It is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you cannot watch The Amazing Race live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which lets you watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu streaming now also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the show live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you up to 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).



For those who need more information on the show, read on below for details on the contestants, episode descriptions and more.

“THE AMAZING RACE” 2019 CONTESTANTS:

Art & JJ

Becca & Floyd

Chris & Bret

Colin & Christie

Corinne & Eliza

Janelle & Britney

Leo & Jamal

Nicole & Victor Engaged

Rachel & Elissa

Rupert & Laura

Tyler & Korey

“THE AMAZING RACE” SEASON 31 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “You’re in Our Race Now” and the brief description of what to expect states, “Contestants from reality shows The Amazing Race, Big Brother, and Survivor compete. The starting line was in Hermosa Beach, California.

“THE AMAZING RACE” SEASON 31 EPISODE 2: “Knock the Newbie Out of Us” is the title of episode 2 and it is set to air on April 24, 2019. The episode description reads, “Eleven teams of two travel the globe to try to win $1 million.”

“THE AMAZING RACE” 31 HOST: Phil Keoghan has returned, once again, as the show’s host and executive producer. Ahead of the new season, Keoghan spoke with Mens Health about what to expect and why this is a great season for the fans. Keoghan said, “This is something fans asked for, people who watch all three shows. There are also loyalists who only watch Race, Survivor, or Big Brother; they don’t necessarily like the cross contamination. Give it a shot, because it is way more exciting than even I anticipated. I love the original concept of Race: I love ordinary people competing. That’s always my favorite, but I have to tell you—this is really exciting TV, and I think people are going to be really surprised. It certainly surprised all of us.”