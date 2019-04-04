How to Watch Cloak and Dagger Season 2 Premiere Online Without Cable

After a critically acclaimed debut last year, Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger is back for Season 2, which premieres with the first two episodes Thursday, April 4, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Freeform.

‘Cloak & Dagger’ Season 2 Preview

Season 2 of Cloak & Dagger will pick up eight months after the events of the Season 1 finale.

“With Season 1, we literally watched them figure out how to maneuver with these powers. So Season 2, from the jump, you see them become these badass superheroes, you know?” said Aubrey Joseph, who plays Ty/Cloak. “It still takes time, obviously. They’re young and they are still learning, but — specifically for Ty — eight months in a church by yourself, it’s a lot of time on your hands to practice your powers, obviously. So I think it will be worth the wait, to see that.”

A significant part of Season 1 was origin stories, introducing the characters and their backgrounds. But Season 2 is expected to pick up the pace.

“We upped the ante” said showrunner Joe Pokaski, who will also direct the seventh episode of the season. “We made their highs higher and their lows lower.

“The biggest difference between Season 1 and Season 2 is … Season 1 was more of a slow burn to get to know Ty and Tandy.”

From the looks of the Season 2 trailer, Cloak and Dagger have mastered their powers and are taking on a sex-trafficking ring in Louisiana. And they may be getting some help from Detective Brigid O’Reilly, who was shot at the end of Season 1 but emerged from the water as the super vigilante, Mayhem.

“We got very excited, the writers and I, when we were breaking the first season, because we knew who Mayhem was and we knew Brigid began as a friend and it was very exciting as writers to say, ‘Oh, low key, we can start telling the origin story of a villain in the most ninja way possible,” said Pokaski, who believes that Mayhem will be like the Black Panther‘s Killmonger in that she’s a villain who viewers can relate to.

The opening two episodes of Season 2, which both air on April 4, are titled “Restless Energy” and “White Lines.” Subsequent episodes will air on Thursdays at the same time.