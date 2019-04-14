How to Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 1 Online Tonight for Free

HBO is finally bringing back Game of Thrones tonight and we can’t wait. Season 8 Episode 1 is premiering at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). Our watch has finally ended and the show is back.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Options

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a one-month free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more. (By the way, if you watch on HBO Now, you might get to start watching about three minutes before everyone else. The episodes typically premiere about 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO Now, but you might want to start refreshing around 8:55 p.m. Eastern.)

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO.

‘Game of Thrones’ Preview

The new season of Game of Thrones promises to be a beautiful and heartbreaking piece of art. Fans are already hosting fantasy games, pools, and bets about who will die and who will live to sit on the Iron Throne.

A lot happened in the Season 7 finale and we can’t possibly list it all. But one thing that happened that fans are still talking about is a subtle reminder of Cleganebowl when the Hound and the Mountain came face-to-face (sort of face-to-face, we’re still debating about the Mountain’s face though.)

First, the Hound talked about how now The Mountain actually looks worse than he does. And that’s true. The Mountain’s face is so horrid that he can never take off his helmet. Then The Hound said:

You know who’s coming for you. You’ve always known”

Yes, the Hound’s goal is still to ultimately kill the Mountain and take revenge. The Mountain burned the Hound’s face and tortured his brother. It looks like we might still get “Cleganebowl” sometime this season, based on that Season 7 conversation.

We also learned that Cersei plans to betray her deal with Daenerys and Jon Snow, a decision that caused Jaime to finally break free of her.

Petyr Baelish aka Littlefinger also died in the finale, after Bran bore witness against him.

But it was the Wall scene that was the most heart-wrenching. The Night King was riding on Viserion and you could clearly see that Viserion had holes in his wings.

Viserion, in his battered heartbreaking glory, took down the Wall with his blue fire. We were left to wonder if Beric or Tormund survived.