How to Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2 Online Tonight for Free

Tonight Season 8 Episode 2 of Game of Thrones is premiering at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central). Last week’s episode was a beautiful work of art, and this week’s will likely only be better. We can’t wait to see what happens next.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services. Many of them have free trials, which we’ll list below, that will let you watch for free:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Options

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more. (By the way, if you watch on HBO Now, you might get to start watching about three minutes before everyone else. The episodes typically premiere about 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO Now, but you might want to start refreshing around 8:55 p.m. Eastern.)

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO. That service is free to use for anyone with a satellite or cable package that includes HBO. However, check the service first because not all cable companies have agreements in place to work with HBO Go.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 2 Preview

The new season of Game of Thrones promises to be a beautiful and heartbreaking piece of art. Last week we weren’t disappointed. The episode began with Dany and Jon Snow and the rest of the crew arriving at Winterfell. Dany and Sansa had some tense moments, but Sansa learned that Dany and Jon are now in love. We never saw Ghost, but we did get to see Jon Snow riding Dany’s dragon Rhaegal.

Later, Sam revealed to Jon Snow that he’s part Targaryen: his mother is Lyanna and she and Rhaegar were married secretly before she gave birth to Jon. He was never actually a bastard, but Ned had to hide his true lineage from Robert so he wouldn’t be killed.

Sam did this because Bran persuaded him to, but also because he was angry upon learning that Dany burned his father and brother when they wouldn’t kneel. He urged Jon to claim his rightful place as ruler of the Seven Kingdoms, but Jon really never wanted the crown and is content with Dany having it.

There was a lot of infighting at Winterfell because many people were angered that Jon bowed to Dany, including Lyanna Mormont. But there’s truly no good way for them to defeat the Night King if they don’t have her dragons and her arm, especially now that the Night King has a dragon for himself.

There was even a reunion with Sansa and Tyrion, and a moment between Gendry and Arya fans that left them happy.

The episode also visited King’s Landing, where Theon rescued Yara while Euron was “courting” Cersei. The Golden Company also appeared, but Cersei was very unhappy that they didn’t bring elephants with them.

Bran is becoming less-and-less like Bran with every hour. The episode ended with him and Jaime coming face-to-face, after a harrowing moment at the Last Hearth where Tormund and Beric found Ned Umber nailed to a White Walker symbol.

See Also: Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 1 Review