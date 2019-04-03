How to Watch ‘Little People Big World’ Season 19 Online

The long-running TLC reality series Little People Big World premieres on April 2, 2019, with season 19. For those who want to watch the all-new episodes of the show but don’t have a cable subscription, there are still ways to watch the show online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch TLC live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Philo TV

TLC is included in Philo’s main 44-channel bundle, which is the cheapest among all streaming services if you plan on keeping it long-term.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Philo TV right here, and you can then watch TLC live on your computer via the Philo website, or on your phone (iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or or other supported device via the Philo app.

If you can’t watch live, Philo also allows you to DVR programs and watch them up to 30 days later. And even if you forget to DVR something, Philo also comes with a 72-hour rewind feature, which allows you to replay any event that has aired in the last three days.

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TLC.

You can start a free 5-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of TLC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Episode 1 of the new season is titled “Happy Birthday Jackson” and the plot description of the premiere reads, “Zach and Tori juggle Jackson’s first birthday party and buying a new house; Matt presses Amy to make a decision about the farm; the Roloffs come together to celebrate Jackson’s first birthday; Amy realizes she needs to move forward with her decision.” The second episode for the season is called “Welcome Home, Murphy!” and it airs on April 9, 2019. When it comes to the official plot synopsis of the episode, it states, “As Zach and Tori prepare to welcome a new member to the family, they receive some concerning news from their realtor; after another disagreement with Amy over the farm, Matt makes a proposal to separate the two properties.”

Prior to the new season, the Roloffs’ son, Jeremy, and his wife, Audrey, quit the show. In 2018, Jeremy took to Instagram to announce the news. He wrote, “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride.”

The TLC network also released a statement about the couple’s departure, saying, “We wish Jeremy, Audrey, and Ember the best, and are excited to continue to keep up with other members of the Roloff family when Little People, Big World returns.”