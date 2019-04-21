How to Watch the Motown 60 Grammys TV Special Online

Tonight airs a TV special titled Motown 60: A Grammy Celebration. It airs from 8 – 10 p.m. ET/PT and 7 – 9 p.m. CT, on the CBS channel, and it pays tribute to the iconic record label Motown Records. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still options to watch the event as it airs online. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch CBS live on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all CBS content (both live and on-demand) via the CBS All-Access Amazon Channel, which comes with a 7-day free trial.

Once you are signed up for both Amazon Prime and the CBS channel, you then can watch CBS live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch it on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

CBS All Access

This service allows you to watch a live stream of your local CBS channel, as well as all of the CBS’ on-demand library. It is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option, only you’re watching through CBS’ digital platform rather than Amazon’s. You can sign up for a free 7-day trial, and then you can watch CBS live on your computer via the CBS website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Apple TV, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the CBS app.

FuboTV

CBS (available live in select markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you cannot watch the TV special live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which lets you watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to their extensive Netflix-like streaming library, Hulu streaming now also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including CBS (available live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the show on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch the show live, “Hulu with Live TV” also comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most shows available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you up to 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

For those who want to know more about the TV special, including the performers, the hosts, and more.

MOTOWN 60: A GRAMMY CELEBRATION HOSTS – The hosts for the big event are Cedric the Entertainer and Smokey Robinson. This will not be Cedric’s only hosting gig this year, as he is set to host the new CBS show LIP SYNC TO THE RESCUE.

MOTOWN 60: A GRAMMY CELEBRATION PERFORMERS – According to the official Grammys website, the lineup of performers includes Boyz II Men, John Legend, Chloe X Halle, Ciara, Lamont Dozier, Meghan Trainor, Fantasia, Brian & Eddie Holland, Thelma Houston, Tori Kelly, Little Big Town, NE-YO, Pentatonix, Martha Reeves, Diana Ross, Valerie Simpson, Mickey Stevenson, and Stevie Wonder. Performer Fantasia spoke out about the event and what Motown means to the music industry, saying, “If you’re sitting in a house and a Motown song comes on, you have no other choice but to … dance, you know what I mean? It just makes you feel good. It’s just feel good music. Berry Gordy, he just had it. He had the ear, he knew what was good for people and they did their thing.”

For Meghan Trainor’s performance, she covers “You Can’t Hurry Love”. Ciara covers Rick James’ “Superfreak”, while Chloe X Halle perform “Please Mr. Postman”, according to Detroit Free Press. John Legend performs “Mercy Mercy Me” and “What’s Going On.”

The original taping of tonight’s big event took place on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at 7:30 p.m. PT, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California.

The finale episode of Madam Secretary airs tonight, at 10 p.m. ET/PT and 9 p.m. CT, directly following the TV special. The above live streaming options are good for watching this as well.