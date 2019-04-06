How to Watch The Chi Season 2 Premiere Online Without Showtime

Lena Waithe’s acclaimed drama The Chi returns for Season 2 with the premiere on Sunday, April 7, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime. But even before it airs on TV, you can watch it online anytime.

‘The Chi’ Season 2 Preview

Season 1 of The Chi, which was created by Emmy winning writer Lena Waithe, was regarded by most as a critical success. It received an 87 percent approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes, earning an average rating of 7.47 from 46 reviews.

The new season, which consists of 10 episodes like the first, will have a new showrunner, as Ayanna Floyd Davis replaces Elwood Reid. Such transitions can be good or bad depending on a number of different factors, but Floyd, whose producer credits include shows such as Private Practice, Hannibal and Empire, promises that the series is headed in a positive direction in the new season.

“Season 2 is going to be better,” she said. “It’s a really complete season; it’s emotional, it’s fun, and it’s more Chicago. It really feels like the South Side.”

In order to accomplish that, there was a concerted effort to film more on the South Side.

“We couldn’t always do it just because of budget or logistics,” Floyd said. “But we wanted to hit certain landmarks and we really embraced the South Side. Two of our directors are from the South Side, Salli Richardson-Whitfield and Carl Seaton. Carl and I actually went to Columbia together. I called Columbia and said, ‘Send me all of your interns, graduates, whatever,’ so we had about eight Columbia College grads working on the show in the production office and on set. I just wanted to fill the show with that kind of flavor, because I do think it creeps into the creative process.”

Another goal for Floyd in Season 2 was to make the women a bigger part of the story. While the show still focuses on Kevin (Alex Hibbert), Emmett (Jacob Latimore), Brandon (Jason Mitchell) and Ronnie (Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine), Floyd felt those stories were incomplete without the presence of women.

“I don’t think you can tell a man’s story, particularly a black man’s story, without a black woman’s story,” she said.

While Waithe is busy, adding This Is Us (guest role), Dear White People (guest role) and the critically acclaimed Boomerang (executive producer, writer) to her resume in the last year, she remains heavily involved in her series. She co-wrote the Season 2 premiere with Floyd.