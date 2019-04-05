How to Watch ‘Warrior’ Cinemax TV Show Online Without Cable

Warrior, based off a show pitched–and never made–by Bruce Lee nearly 50 years ago and executive produced by his daughter Shannon, premieres Friday, April 5, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Cinemax.

In 1971, Bruce Lee pitched to Warner Bros. and Paramount a TV show titled The Warrior, which centered around a Chinese immigrant with martial arts skills in the 19th Century American West.

“Both of them [Warner and Paramount], I think, they want me to be in a modernized type of a thing, and they think that the Western type of thing is out,” said Lee in a 1971 interview with Pierre Berton. “Whereas I want to do the Western. Because, you see, how else can you justify all of the punching and kicking and violence, except in the period of the West?”

A year later, though, Warner Bros. picked up Kung Fu, a martial arts western drama starring David Carradine, a white actor.

But now, Lee’s initial idea is finally coming to fruition in the form of Warrior, which, with the help of Lee’s original notes for the show, is executive produced by his daughter, Shannon, along with Banshee creator Jonathan Tropper, who wrote the first two episodes, and Justin Lin, who has directed several of the Fast & The Furious movies.

Also according to Lee’s vision, the leading role of Ah Sahm belongs to a mixed-race actor in Andrew Koji (Fast & Furious 6, American Gods), who is of Japanese and English descent. Ah Sahm immigrates from China to San Francisco, where he becomes a hatchet man during the Tong Wars in the late 1800’s.

The rest of the cast is majority Asian, including Jason Tobin, Olivia Cheng and Dianne Doan.

It’s unfortunate we had to wait almost 50 years for Lee’s idea to become a reality, but as Rolling Stone’s Alan Sepinwall writes, this may actually be the perfect time for Warrior:

Midway through the season, Ah Sahm and Young Jun are sent out of town for an episode that finds them battling stagecoach rustlers inside a Wild West saloon. It’s a delight, and the closest Warrior comes to stepping directly into the territory of Kung Fu. But even if Lee had been able to sell his own script back then, television in the Seventies wasn’t equipped to recreate the past and stage epic martial-arts battles on the scale that Warrior does throughout. This is the right time and place for Lee’s vision to come to thrilling life, even if he’s not around to star in it. Warrior is a blast.

The first season of Warrior will have 10 episodes.