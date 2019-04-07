Watford vs Wolves Live Stream: How to Watch FA Cup in US

Watford FC and Wolverhampton Wanderers FC will meet in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on Sunday.

The match starts at 10:55 a.m. ET. For those who live in the United States and are looking to watch the match, it won’t be on TV, but it will be on ESPN+.

Watford vs Wolves Preview

Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster appeared in 12 games for Manchester United from 2005 to 2010, and once appeared in line to be Edwin van der Sar’s successor.

But after a loss of form, he went to Birmingham City in 2010 then West Bromwich Albion two years later, where he remained until joining up with the Hornets in July.

Should his side advance past Wolverhampton, they’ll face heavily favored Manchester City in the final. Foster told ESPN that winning a title as an underdog is far more memorable.

“I won the League Cup when I was with Birmingham [in 2011] and that was one of the highlights of my career,” Foster said, according to ESPN. “We played Arsenal that day at Wembley and were the underdogs like you wouldn’t believe, but we did win and, when you run down the pitch see all the fans going absolutely crazy, you see how much it meant to them.

“That will live with me for the rest of my life and to do something like that with the team at Watford, where it would mean exactly the same sort of thing, would be would be huge for me. I won the League Cup when I was with United, but it was almost a given that we were going to win the game.

“I remember getting back on the coach after the game and it was basically, ‘Right, training tomorrow lads, we’ve got a Champions League match on the Tuesday.’ “It was all forgotten as soon as that. It was incredible. There was no celebrating, no kind of really revelling in it and that’s the difference for me, you know?

“I just couldn’t get my head around the fact that it was just another trophy. Do you know what I mean? But I think, if you win it with a team like Birmingham, West Brom or Watford, it does mean so much more.”

Foster was named the man of the match in United’s 2009 League Cup victory over Tottenham, leading them to a 4-1 shootout victory after a scoreless match.

Wolves Defeat United Again

Speaking of United, Wolves have bested them twice since March 16, taking the sides’ FA Cup semi-final 2-1 on that date before winning by the same score in league play on Tuesday. Both victories came at home at Molineux Stadium.

“Focus on the game, don’t think about anything else and what it could mean or what could happen after,” manager Nuno Espirito Santo said of the upcoming tilt with Watford, according to BBC Sport.

“Make the game special.”

He added: “But we have to play it just like another game, focus on the actions and tasks and make it special for that to mean something.”