What’s Leaving Hulu in May, 2019?

Hulu is bringing out a host of new movies, shows and original series for the month of May, and viewers are excited to start binge watching the newest selection of classic films and shows available on the streaming service.

However, as expected, Hulu is also removing several shows, movies and documentaries throughout the month as well. We hate finding out our favorite movies and shows (that have been around forever) are suddenly gone from the service, so Heavy wanted to give readers a chance to catch up on their favorite shows before they’re gone. Luckily there aren’t nearly as many movies and shows leaving as there are coming out.

Below is a list of what’s leaving Hulu over the month of May. Get your binging done as soon as possible if you don’t want to miss them!

May 31

8 Heads in a Duffel Bag (1997)

A Fistful of Dollars (1967)

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994)

Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls (1995)

American Beauty (1999)

Area 51 (2015)

Astro Boy (2010)

Basic Instinct 2: Risk Addiction (2006)

Batman Begins (2005)

Black Sheep (1996)

Blue Velvet (1986)

Boomerang (1992)

Breakheart Pass (1975)

Bright Lights, Big City (1988)

Bushwhacked (1995)

Carriers (2009)

Death at a Funeral (2007)

Destiny Turns on the Radio (1995)

Deuces Wild (2002)

Dirty Work (1998)

Double Jeopardy (1999)

Drunk Wedding (2015)

Edward Scissorhands (1990)

Equilibrium (2002)

Fire in the Sky (1993)

Firstborn (1984)

For a Few Dollars More (1967)

Funny about Love (1990)

Glory Road (2006)

Hot Pursuit (1987)

Impostor (2002)

Inventing the Abbotts (1996)

Jersey Girl (2004)

Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Office Space (1999)

Perfect Creature (2005)

Practical Magic (1998)

Red Corner (1997)

Regarding Henry (1991)

Saved! (2004)

Shaolin Warrior (2013)

Shirley Valentine (1989)

Sideways (2004)

Silence (2016)

Small Soldiers (1998)

Tapeheads (1988)

Time Toys (2016)

Toys (1992)

Tristan & Isolde (2003)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Universal Soldier (1992)

Vice (2015)

Waterworld (2013)

What a Girl Wants (2003)

Windtalkers (2002)

Witness (1985)

World’s Greatest Dad (2010)

Yes Man (2008)

