Zurich Classic Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will tee off at TPC Louisiana in Avondale on Thursday.
Coverage of the Zurich Classic will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday), while PGA Tour Live will also have daily, all-day coverage of featured groups and players.
If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer, phone, or streaming device:
If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch the Zurich Classic via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage (Thursday through Sunday) of featured groups and players. This is different–and more extensive–than the television broadcasts.
Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the PGA Tour Live channel, you can watch complete coverage of the Zurich Classic live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.
If you want to watch a live stream of the TV broadcasts, the Golf Channel and CBS (available live in most markets) are two of 85-plus live-TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.
You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Zurich Classic on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.
PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include CBS (live in select markets), while the upper three bundles include the Golf Channel.
You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the Zurich Classic on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.
2019 Zurich Classic Preview
The Zurich Classic became a team event in 2017, with foursomes played in the first and third rounds and better ball in the second and fourth.
The format switched a year later, with foursomes taking place on Friday and Sunday, and the duo of Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy claimed the title. Horschel told Golfworld he and his partner, who’ll seek to repeat this year, make a strong foursomes team.
“We both work with the same stats guy, and I know Scott’s a really great wedge player,” Horschel said. “He harped on me to get Scotty within 125 of the hole [and] you’re going to have no more than 10 feet.”
The friends shot a Sunday-best 67 last year, besting Jason Dufner and Pat Perez for the championship by a stroke.
“When you’re looking forward to playing in a tournament and want to be there, good things happen,” Piercy said, according to The Advocate.
Zurich Classic 2019 Field
According to the event’s website:
- Jason Day – Adam Scott
- Sergio Garcia – Tommy Fleetwood
- Billy Horschel – Scott Piercy
- Brooks Koepka – Chase Koepka
- Bubba Watson – J.B. Holmes
- Patrick Reed – Patrick Cantlay
- Jon Rahm – Ryan Palmer
- Tony Finau – Kyle Stanley
- Henrik Stenson – Graeme McDowell
- Keegan Bradley – Jon Curran
- Jim Furyk – David Duval
- Davis Love III – Dru Love
- Kevin Kisner – Scott Brown
- Charley Hoffman – Nick Watney
- Ernie Els – Trevor Immelman
- Louis Oosthuizen – Charl Schwartzel
- Ian Poulter – Sam Horsfield
- Branden Grace – Justin Harding
- Steve Stricker – Jerry Kelly
- Padraig Harrington – Shane Lowry
- Kevin Streelman – Vaughn Taylor
- Chesson Hadley – Brice Garnett
- Kenny Perry – Josh Teater
- Alex Cejka – Alex Prugh
- Boo Weekly – Colt Knost
- Rod Pampling – John Senden
- Chris Stroud – Jason Kokrak
- Scott Stallings – Trey Mullinax
- Whee Kim – Sungjae Im
- Austin Cook – Andrew Landry
- Tyler Duncan – Adam Schenk
- Ted Potter, Jr. – Nate Lashley
- Si Woo Kim – Sangmoon Bae
- Russell Knox – Brian Stuard
- Jason Dufner – Pat Perez
- Blixt, Jonas Smith, Cameron
- Cameron Champ – Sam Burns
- Corey Conners – Mackenzie Hughes
- Cody Gribble – Joey Garber
- Adam Hadwin – Aaron Baddeley
- Brian Harman – Patton Kizzire
- Russell Henley – Ryan Blaum
- Michael Kim – C.T. Pan
- Troy Merritt – Robert Streb
- Putnam, Andrew Homa, Max
- Brendan Steele – Luke Donald
- Hudson Swafford – Wes Roach
- Kevin Tway – Kelly Kraft
- Jhonattan Vegas – Abraham Ancer
- Shubhankar Sharma – Anirban Lahiri
- Chez Reavie – Lucas Glover
- Brian Gay – Rory Sabbatini
- J.J. Spaun – Matt Jones
- Peter Uihlein – Dominic Bozzelli
- Chris Kirk – Sepp Straka
- Joel Dahmen – Brandon Harkins
- Tom Hoge – J.J. Henry
- Danny Lee – Sung Kang
- Ollie Schniederjans – Sam Ryder
- Harold Varner III – Tom Lovelady
- Richy Werenski – Nicholas Lindheim
- Seamus Power – David Hearn
- Martin Laird – Nick Taylor
- J.T. Poston – Stephan Jaeger
- Harris English – Johnson Wagner
- Joaquin Niemann – Dylan Frittelli
- Freddie Jacobson – Chad Campbell
- K. J. Choi – David Lingmerth
- Denny McCarthy – Roberto Díaz
- Wyndham Clark – Ben Crane
- Kyoung-Hoon Lee – Matt Every
- Scott Langley – Jonathan Byrd
- Carlos Ortiz – Sebastián Muñoz
- Peter Malnati – Billy Hurley III
- Julián Etulain – Andres Romero
- Chase Wright – Derek Fathauer
- Anders Albertson – Seth Reeves
- Roberto Castro – Cameron Tringale
- Cameron Davis – Kyle Jones