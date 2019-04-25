Zurich Classic Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Zurich Classic of New Orleans will tee off at TPC Louisiana in Avondale on Thursday.

Coverage of the Zurich Classic will be televised on the Golf Channel (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday), while PGA Tour Live will also have daily, all-day coverage of featured groups and players.

If you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the tournament on your computer, phone, or streaming device:

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch the Zurich Classic via the PGA Tour Live Amazon Channel, which will have all-day coverage (Thursday through Sunday) of featured groups and players. This is different–and more extensive–than the television broadcasts.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the PGA Tour Live channel, you can watch complete coverage of the Zurich Classic live on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

If you want to watch a live stream of the TV broadcasts, the Golf Channel and CBS (available live in most markets) are two of 85-plus live-TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Zurich Classic on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include CBS (live in select markets), while the upper three bundles include the Golf Channel.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here (select “Start Streaming” in the upper-right corner), and you can then watch a live stream of the Zurich Classic on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

2019 Zurich Classic Preview

The Zurich Classic became a team event in 2017, with foursomes played in the first and third rounds and better ball in the second and fourth.

The format switched a year later, with foursomes taking place on Friday and Sunday, and the duo of Billy Horschel and Scott Piercy claimed the title. Horschel told Golfworld he and his partner, who’ll seek to repeat this year, make a strong foursomes team.

“We both work with the same stats guy, and I know Scott’s a really great wedge player,” Horschel said. “He harped on me to get Scotty within 125 of the hole [and] you’re going to have no more than 10 feet.”

The friends shot a Sunday-best 67 last year, besting Jason Dufner and Pat Perez for the championship by a stroke.

“When you’re looking forward to playing in a tournament and want to be there, good things happen,” Piercy said, according to The Advocate.

Zurich Classic 2019 Field

