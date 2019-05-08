Ajax vs Tottenham Live Stream: How to Watch 2nd Leg in US

AFC Ajax will host Tottenham Hotspur at Amsterdam Arena for the second leg of their Champions League semifinal.

Ajax vs Tottenham 2nd Leg Preview

Ajax claimed the first leg 1-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on April 30, but de Godenzonen were disappointed to leave England with just one away goal.

“We were completely dominating,” Ajax manager Erik ten Hag said, according to the Associated Press. “Tottenham changed the system (to a back four), switched to a different gear and we weren’t anticipating.”

Donny van de Beek, a 22-year-old Ajax midfielder, found the back of the net from seven yards out in the 15th minute after receiving a nifty feed from fellow midfielder Hakim Ziyech.

“In the first 20 minutes we played really good, and after that Tottenham chased something,” van de Beek said, per AP.

Spurs midfielder Christian Eriksen, who used to represent Ajax, agreed with that assessment.

“For the first 20 minutes of the game we were just ball watchers,” Eriksen said, per AP. “We made them look a [lot] better. They are a good side but we gave them the feeling they can control things.”

Tottenham haven’t added any players this season; they spent roughly £1 billion on their new stadium from 2016 to 2019.

“My players are heroes to be in the situation we are today,” manager Mauricio Pochettino said, per AP. “In the first half an hour it wasn’t the best. We are still alive in the tie.”

Should Tottenham pull off the comeback, then best Liverpool in the final, the 47-year-old Argentine told reporters he’d consider stepping away from the organization.

“Winning the Champions League?” Pochettino said, according to the Associated Press. “It should be fantastic, no? Close the five-year chapter and go home.”

He added: “It’s not a joke, why? To win the Champions League with Tottenham in these circumstances this season, maybe I need to think about maybe doing something different in the future.”

Spurs Fall to Bournemouth

Tottenham are coming off a disappointing 1-0 loss to Bournemouth in EPL play. The defeat placed their finishing in the top four in jeopardy.

“I think everyone saw the game, everyone can have their own opinion. It was live on TV, 12:30 p.m., I don’t need to explain too much, everyone saw on TV, everyone here saw what happened,” Pochettino said, according to ESPN. “That’s football.

“It’s impossible to manage everything. It’s cruel to fight in the second half with nine players, to concede a goal in the second half like that is cruel, but we need to move on.”

Fortunately for Pochettino’s side, Arsenal drew with Brighton a day later. Now to drop out of a Champions League spot, Tottenham would need to lose their final EPL match and see Arsenal win theirs, and Arsenal would have to catch Tottenham in goal differential, where Spurs have an eight-goal advantage.