Barcelona vs Liverpool Live Stream: How to Watch 1st Leg Online

FC Barcelona will host Liverpool FC at Camp Nou for the first leg of the sides’ Champions League semi-final on Wednesday.

Barcelona vs Liverpool Preview

Barcelona clinched a second consecutive La Liga title on Saturday with three matches to spare. Superstar forward Lionel Messi entered his side’s matchup with Levante at halftime and found the back of the net in the 62nd minute for the contest’s only goal.

“Messi was always ready to come on and I always knew he was going to play but we also have a game on Wednesday,” Barcelona manager Ernesto Valverde said, according to Reuters. “He has to stay active and he scores goals everywhere he goes and he has won us this title.”

“It is very difficult to win this title, without the amount of teams we are competing with, especially with this margin.

“We have done it two years in a row and it’s fantastic to see the fans celebrate the title like this at home. Now we want to go and celebrate it.”

Barcelona have won eight of the last 11 Spanish football championships.

“The players and the fans should enjoy this night without going over the top,” Barca midfielder Ivan Rakitic said, per Reuters.

“When we wake up tomorrow we have to prepare for what comes next, we have to think about Liverpool, who have an incredible team and a brilliant coach.”

Liverpool, who trail Manchester City by a point for the top spot in the Premier League with two matches apiece remaining, haven’t lost in 19 contests across all competitions and have won 10 straight.

They reached the Champions League final a year ago, falling to Barcelona rival Real Madrid 3-1.

“We won’t be perfect tomorrow, we will make mistakes, we will suffer, 100 percent,” Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said on Tuesday, according to ESPN. “It will be so difficult, but I couldn’t be more excited to play and I hope I can transport my players so they feel the same.

“It is not only about Messi, but it is about Messi of course. Can we concentrate on Messi? We should, in certain moments, but then they have 10 world-class players around who can decide the game.

“They have the highest quality team, they are already Spanish champions.

“But we saw the game against Real Sociedad and [Sociedad] did really well. Levante did really well a couple of days ago.

“Barcelona, the better the opponent, the better the competition, the higher the stakes, the more they are in. They are champions of Spain, so now they can focus completely on the Champions League. We are really looking forward to it, but it will be tough.”