Chelsea vs Arsenal Live Stream: How to Watch Europa League Final in US

Those in the US can watch a live stream of the Europa League final via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Chelsea and Arsenal will meet in the 2019 Europa League final at Olympic Stadium in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Wednesday.

In the United States, the match starts at 3 p.m. ET and will be televised on TNT. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the game on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

TNT is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Europa League final on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the match (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TNT.

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Europa League final on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including TNT.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Europa League final on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2019 Europa League Final Preview

Chelsea have already clinched a place in next year’s Champions League by finishing third on the Premier League table. But Arsenal — who placed fifth with 70 points, one shy of Tottenham Hotspur and two shy of the Blues — will need victory if they’re to play in Europe’s top competition a season from now.

“In this moment, we risk to have less motivation than the opponents, but probably they have more pressure on them than we do,” Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri said, according to ESPN. “So there is a positive side and a negative side in both.

“But we didn’t want to play this final for a Champions League place. As I said two months ago, we wanted the Champions League through the Premier League. Then we wanted to win a trophy. So the final is very important for us. We aren’t playing for Champions League, but we feel we deserve to win a trophy.”

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud has scored 10 goals in the Europa League season, tying Frankfurt’s Luka Jovic atop the leaderboard. Arsenal forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette are tied for third and sixth, respectively, in Europa League goals, with eight and five.

They’ve scored 50 goals combined across all competitions this season; 31 have come with both on the pitch. However, they’ve started just 25 of 61 matches alongside one another.

“The coach (Unai Emery) knows we want to play together but of course he has to make a choice and we have to respect them,” Lacazette said, according to ESPN.

“Playing with Auba is always a pleasure for me. Auba is a really good striker and the defenders find it difficult to take care of him.”

Arsenal surrendered 51 goals in the Premier League season, 12 more than any other team in the top five and the third-most among squad’s on the top half of the table, drawing criticism from media and fans.

“If at the end of the season you have made 70 points, it is for a reason,” Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi said, according to The Telegraph. “If you go into the game without the defense and only with attacking players I am not sure you are going to make 70 points.

“If a striker misses a goal or a penalty or whatever, you get a new opportunity five or 10 minutes later. For us defenders, if you make one mistake and they score, even if in five minutes you save something on the line, people still won’t talk about it. You get to live with it because it is part of our job.”

Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan will not participate in the final due to political tensions between Azerbaijan and his native Armenia.