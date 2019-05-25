Virginia vs Duke Lacrosse Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

You can watch a live stream of Virginia vs Duke, Yale vs Penn State and Monday’s national championship via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

The Duke Blue Devils and Virginia Cavaliers will meet in the Final Four of the NCAA men’s lacrosse tournament at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

Duke vs Virginia National Semifinal Preview

The Blue Devils (13-4), who fell to Yale in last year’s national championship game, are in search of their fourth national title, all under head coach John Danowski.

“I think everybody here is excited,” Danowski said, according to The Chronicle. “The coaching staff is excited to be working for another week and I think the players are excited to be together and just enjoying the time together and the preparation to play a great ACC opponent.”

Duke attackman Joe Robertson sent his side to the Final Four with an overtime goal late in the shot clock against Notre Dame in the quarterfinals.

“I looked to my left and there were a couple seconds before the whistle blew,” Robertson said after the 14-13 victory, per The Chronicle. “I realized they were putting the short stick on me, and the left side of the field was pretty clear, and when I got it I ran as hard as I could to my left, and shot the ball with my left hand.”

Midfielder Nakeie Montgomery notched four goals and six assists across Duke’s pair of tournament games leading to the Final Four. He tallied 17 goals and 10 assists in 13 games before the tournament. The sophomore’s third on the team in points behind Robertson (40 goals, 16 assists) and midfielder Brad Smith (26, 27).

“[Montgomery] is an excellent student of the game,” Danowski said, per The Chronicle. “He wants the ball in his stick — all the great ones do. But he is really trying to develop an understanding of team defense and … where the open man is going to be. I think you are seeing it in his production in assists. He has become a much more balanced threat than he was earlier in the year.”

The Cavaliers are vying for their sixth tournament-era NCAA championship and first under head coach Lars Tiffany, in his third season.

Sophomore attackman Matt Moore leads the team with 40 assists and his 40 goals rank second.

Senior midfielder Ryan Conrad is red hot, having scored 14 goals in the team’s last four games after tallying as many over the previous 14 contests. The USILA first team All-American ranks first among Division I offensive players with 83 ground balls.

“I think it’s definitely something that we’ve all dreamed about in our lives, and it’s something that we’ve been talking about since the fall,” Conrad said, according to The Baltimore Sun. “… To see that it actually has been paying off and that we have an opportunity to make it to the highest level that we possibly can is so incredible.”