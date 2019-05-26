Game of Thrones Documentary ‘The Last Watch’ Live Stream in the U.S., UK, Canada & Around the World

It’s now time for the last Game of Thrones feature until the prequels. Some fans loved the season and some fans could not stand it, and now we are all here to watch a behind-the-scenes documentary. The Last Watch is airing at 9 p.m. Eastern today, May 26, 2019 (or 2 a.m. in the UK on May 27 simultaneously.) If you’re wanting to watch the documentary via live stream, we have details below for different parts of the world. You’ll likely want to catch tonight’s episode live so you can avoid as many spoilers as possible. (This article will have spoilers from last week’s episode at the end.)

First, we’ll look at options commonly available in the United States and then move on to other countries.

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here through the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Options

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more.

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO.

How To Live Stream in the UK

While viewers in the U.S. can watch at 9 p.m. Eastern on May 26 on TV or online, UK viewers will be tuning in for a live viewing at 2 a.m. on Monday, May 27. However, if that’s a little too late for you, the documentary will air again the night of May 27 at 9 p.m. BST, so you might just want to wait until the evening premiere in the UK.

Game of Thrones will air in the UK on Sky Atlantic rather than HBO. You can’t stream from HBO if you’re in the UK, but you can stream live at 2 a.m. BST in the UK with NOW TV, which is Sky’s stand-alone streaming service. The app can be watched on a range of devices, including PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Roku, Chromecast, Apple TV, PC or Mac, EETV, Youview, and more. Up to four devices can be activated on NOW TV. You can also watch the show later after it is live streamed via NOW TV or stream it again at 9 p.m. on May 27 when it airs in the UK a second time on Sky Atlantic.

If you have a Sky subscription, you can also use SKY GO to stream the documentary, which will stream simultaneously with the live TV broadcast.

If you’re in the UK and you don’t have a Sky subscription, you can get a seven-day free trial of NOW TV and then pay £7.99 a month to access it as it airs.

Meanwhile in Germany, the documentary will air at 3 a.m. on May 27.

How to Live Stream in Canada

Your best option is watching The Last Watch on Crave, which will air at the same time it’s airing in the U.S. on May 26. The only downside is that you will need to pay for an HBO package on top of the Crave price to watch.

How To Live Stream in Australia

If you’re in Australia, your option for live streaming is using Foxtel Go. This service is available only to residential or Foxtel subscribers in Australia. But with it, you can stream simultaneously with the live TV broadcast on Foxtel. You can use this service on your browser, Google Play, or the Apple App Store. The documentary will stream on May 26.

How To Live Stream in Sweden, Norway, Denmark & Finland

If you’re in Sweden, Norway, Denmark or Finland, you can live stream using HBO Nordic. This service is only available to Residential or Nordic subscribers in the above areas. The episodes will stream with subtitles simultaneously with the live TV broadcast.

How To Live Stream in India

Your option in India is Hotstar. This is India’s video streaming service and it will air episodes simultaneously to the TV broadcast. The sixth episode will air on May 20.

Preview

The documentary, called The Last Watch, will last for two hours – longer than any of the episodes this season. The documentary will explore the actors’ experiences having lived with the show for years and now saying goodbye. According to HBO’s description, the documentary “delves deep into the mud and blood to reveal the tears and triumphs involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life in the very real studios, fields, and car-parks of Northern Ireland… Much more than a ‘making of’ documentary, this is a funny, heartbreaking story, told with wit and intimacy, about the bittersweet pleasures of what it means to create a world — and then have to say goodbye to it.”

The official synopsis reads: “An up-close and personal report from the trenches of production that reveals the tears and triumphs of the cast and crew involved in the challenge of bringing the fantasy world of Westeros to life.”

Fans have a lot of mixed reviews about the season. Here’s a look back at what’s happened for all of Season 8. Spoilers for Season 8 below.

In Episode 3 was lost Jorah, Theon, Lyanna Mormont, the Night King, Melisandre, Beric, Edd Tollett, and hordes of Dothraki and Unsullied. The Night King shocked fans, and some still can’t believe the White Walker mystery is already over.

Then we lost Rhaegal and Missandei. Missandei’s last words to Daenerys were “Dracarys” or “burn them.” Next, Varys was conspiring against Daenerys and possibly even plotting to kill her. She had to kill Varys for treason by dragon fire. She was grieving for Rhaegal and Missandei, but rather than comforting her Jon Snow pulled away without any explanation. Dany said she’d have to rule by fear, and Jon didn’t argue with her.

Next, Dany has a decisive victory at King’s Landing and Cersei rings the bells of surrender. Then for some reason, Dany decided to burn all of King’s Landing instead, including killing many innocent children and women. Jamie reunited with Cersei and they died together as King’s Landing collapsed. Euron died fighting Jaime earlier. Arya lived and rode away on a white horse that magically appeared. And the Hound and the Mountain died in an epic Cleganebowl.

In the final episode, Jon killed Dany after she declared plans to take over the world and no longer let people judge for themselves what is “good.” Drogon burned the Iron Throne and flew away with Dany’s body. Bran was named the new King, Sansa decided the North would stay independent, and Jon had to “take the black” as punishment for killing Dany. But the Night’s Watch isn’t really the same anymore. At the end, Jon united with Ghost and left with Tormund and the wildlings to go north of the wall, while Arya sailed west of Westeros.

READ NEXT: Where Was Jon Snow Going in the Game of Thrones Finale?