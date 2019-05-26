Indy 500 Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

You can watch a live stream of the 2019 Indy 500 via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

2019 Indy 500 Preview

Team Penske-Chevrolet driver Simon Pagenaud claimed the pole on Sunday, then posted the fastest time in Monday’s two-hour practice session.

“The tricky part is that it was so cold that every car feels good,” the 35-year-old Frenchman said, according to Motorsport.com. “Obviously we have a good idea on where our car is at, but you want to see what the competition is like as well, and that’s why you saw me running a lot behind people and cycling to the back to try to understand who was strong and how they were driving their cars.

“But I think we’ve got a really good balance so far. I think we still need to find a little more front grip alone and in traffic, and I think we’ll be in really good shape. Then the tricky part is going to be to find the right level of downforce for the race. With the temperature changing, that’s a very relevant point that is very important to work on with the engineers.

“I would welcome a higher temperature [for the race] because I think we have a better chassis than most, and I think it’ll make more of a disparity with other cars. So I would welcome that, obviously, as a competitor.

“As a race fan, I would rather have a cool race because the racing would be a lot more packed and more fun to watch. So we’ll see.

“No matter what, I think IndyCar made some really good changes – and the Firestone tires. They did a great job giving us a little bit more grip, and the new front wing extensions were working really well in traffic. All in all, it’s very positive.”

Seven Indy 500 winners will be among the field of 33: Helio Castroneves (2001, 2002), Tony Kanann (2004), Scott Dixon (2008), Ryan Hunter-Reay (2014), Alexader Rossi (2016), Takumo Sato (2017), and Will Power (2018).

If Kanaan, of A. J. Foyt Racing, leads for a lap, he’ll break his own record of seven consecutive Indy 500s with a lap led, which he set from 2002 to 2008 and tied last year.

“We had a very tough beginning to this season, but I’ve always been good here,” the 44-year-old Brazilian said, according to the official IndyCar website. “I had no doubt that we were going to be competitive. What that leads us to, I don’t know, but we’ve been strong. Overall, we’ve been in the top four in the no-tow. If that puts us in the Fast Nine (Shootout in qualifying), that’s awesome. I’m happy with my race car.

“I’ve been around this place a long time. I feel confident, and I feel comfortable.”