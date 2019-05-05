Ireland vs West Indies Cricket Live Stream: How to Watch in US

The Ireland Tri-Nation Series will open on Sunday when the hosts play the West Indies cricket team in an ODI at Clontarf Cricket Club Ground.

In the United States, the match will start at 5:45 a.m. ET. While it won’t be broadcast nationally on television anywhere in the US, you can watch a live stream of the match on ESPN+, the streaming service from ESPN that includes many different live sports, all the 30-for-30 documentaries and other original content.

You can start a free trial of ESPN+ right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Ireland vs West Indies (as well as every match of the 2019 Ireland Tri-Nation Series) on your computer via ESPN.com, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the ESPN app.

If you can’t watch live, the match is available to be watched on-demand via ESPN+.

Ireland vs West Indies Preview

West Indies will feature a mix of young talent and World Cup-bound veterans as they prepare for the summer’s tournament.

“It should be a great experience for a lot of the younger players. It is an opportunity for them to showcase their talents at this level,” Windies assistant coach Roddy Estwick said, according to SportsMax. “A lot of them haven’t played for the West Indies at this level before so it’s a great opportunity for them.

“Even though they’re not going to the World Cup, it’s still important they go out and play good cricket and the ones that are going to the World Cup, this is the chance to get in some meaningful practice, so this tournament is going to be very important for a lot of different reasons.”

After the Tri-Nation series, West Indies will travel to England for a camp, then play warm-up matches against South Africa and New Zealand days in advance of their World Cup opener against Pakistan at Trent Bridge on May 31.

“You obviously want to win, you don’t go into any series not looking to win, but what you want is for us to play good cricket, execute our plans well, enjoy each other’s company,” Estwick added, per SportsMax.

Ireland, who won’t participate in the World Cup, are coming off a one-off ODI defeat at The Village in Malahide against England. Led by young bowler Joshua Little, who 4 for 45 off eight overs, the Men in Green put a scare into their heavily favored opponents before fellow debutant Ben Foakes took the visitors over the line.

“We could have gotten a few more there,” Ireland captain William Porterfield said, according to The Guardian.

“Josh Little, it’s all credit to him, the lad’s got a bright future.”

Porterfield criticized Foakes, a wicket-keeper, for his controversial stumping of Andrew Balbirnie in the 25th over of Ireland’s innings.

After Balbirnie’s failed slog sweep, Foakes waited for the batsman’s back leg to come off the pitch, then knocked off the bails.

“How long do you wait? We’ll be playing 15-hour games if you wait that long,” Porterfield said, according to The Indian Express. “You can say it was great wicket-keeping or you can say it’s a bit of a gray area of how long he takes. The ball was pretty much dead. The batsman wasn’t going anywhere or overbalanced. It wasn’t like he had fallen over.”

He added: “The keeper has waited for three or four seconds, if we do that all day it’s going be a pretty long game.”