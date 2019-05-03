Kentucky Oaks Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

You can watch the 2019 Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby without cable via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The 145th running of the Kentucky Oaks will take place at Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on Friday.

NBC Sports Network will have coverage of the Oaks Day card from noon to 6:30 p.m. ET, with the Kentucky Oaks scheduled to start at 6:12 p.m. ET.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of both NBCSN (and NBC for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby) via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are two of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kentucky Oaks (and Saturday’s Derby) on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kentucky Oaks (and Saturday’s Derby) on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kentucky Oaks (and Saturday’s Derby) on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

NBC (live in select markets) and NBC Sports Network are both included in the “Sling Blue” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the Kentucky Oaks (and Saturday’s Derby) on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

2019 Kentucky Oaks Preview

Bellafina is the morning line favorite to win the 1 1/8-mile race of 3-year-old fillies at 2-1.

Owned by Kaleem Shah and trained by Simon Callaghan, Bellafina notched three wins and a second-place finish in five 2018 races and has won all three of her starts in 2019. Most recently, she took the Santa Anita Oaks by 5 1/4 lengths.

Bellafina worked out at Santa Anita on Sunday before traveling east.

“She galloped a mile and a half and she looks very good,” Callaghan said, according to the Associated Press. “We’re very pleased with her.”

The filly will run fourth from the inside.

Restless Rider and Champagne Anyone, at 6-1, have the second-best odds barring a scratch replacement by Dunbar Road (5-1). They’ll run on the outside and fourth from the outside, respectively.

“It’s better than being stuck down on the inside and can give us a lot of options to see what happens in the race,” Champagne Anyone trainer Ian Wilkes said, per AP. “You know the first eighth of a mile, we can see where we want to be and what’s happening.”

Out for a Spin, opening at 15-1 odds, will start against the rail.

“She’s not going to be close to the lead with this group like she was at Keeneland,” her trainer Dallas Stewart said, per AP.

“Hopefully, it’s going to be a tactical race for us. We’ve got a great rider (Irad Ortiz Jr.) that’ll get the job done.”

Out for a Spin has two wins and a third-place finish in three starts this year, most recently taking the Central Bank Ashland Stakes at Keeneland. In five 2018 races, she claimed three victories and a third-place finish.

“I always thought a lot of her,” Stewart said, according to the Courier Journal. “She won two races down at the Fair Grounds, both two turns, just what you want to see. It’s a big, beautiful, well-bred filly getting right at the right time. The 3-year-olds, that’s the time you like to see them getting right. I was very hopeful. I don’t know if I was surprised (by the Ashland win), but I was hopeful that she would at least be first, second, or third.”

Post Positions and Morning Line Odds

1. Out for a Spin (15-1) 2. Chocolate Kisses (20-1) 3. Lady Apple (20-1) 4. Bellafina (2-1) 5. Flor de la Mar (20-1) 6. Positive Spirit (30-1) 7. Jaywalk (8-1) 8. Motion Emotion (15-1) 9. Liora (20-1) 10. Champagne Anyone (6-1) 11. Jeltrin (15-1) 12. Street Band (15-1) 13. Serengeti Empress (8-1) 14. Restless Rider (6-1)

Also eligible, should any horses scratch: