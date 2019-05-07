Liverpool vs Barcelona Live Stream: How to Watch 2nd Leg in US

Liverpool FC will host FC Barcelona at Anfield on Tuesday for the second leg of the sides’ Champions League quarterfinals match.

Liverpool vs Barcelona 2nd Leg Preview

Barcelona, who’ve already clinched their second consecutive La Liga title and fourth in five years, pounded the Reds 3-0 at Camp Nou in the first leg. Luis Suarez opened the scoring in the 26th minute before fellow star forward Lionel Messi added two more. The latter was his 600th for the Blaugrana.

“It is not over because we are going to a ground that is very difficult, with lots of history, that presses rivals, but we are happy with today’s game,” Messi said after the victory, according to the Associated Press. “This is the critical moment, the best moment, and we have to be more united than ever. At the start of the year we said we would do this together.”

It will be the first of two momentous games for Liverpool this week. They trail Manchester City by a single point for the top spot in the Premier League and will close the season by hosting the Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday.

Star forward Mohamed Salah, who sustained a concussion in Liverpool’s 3-2 victory over Newcastle over the weekend, won’t be available against Barcelona.

“[Salah] feels OK but it’s not good enough from a medical point of view,” Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp said in a Monday news conference, according to the Associated Press. “He’s desperate (to play). But we cannot do it.”

Klopp added that Salah, who leads the Premier League with 22 goals, should be ready to play by Saturday.

Fellow forward Roberto Firmino will also be out against Barcelona as he deals with an adductor injury.

“The approach? We try to win the game,” Klopp said of Tuesday’s match, according to ESPN. “That makes sense, but the situation is not what you want to have. There is hope and it is football, but two of the world’s best strikers are not available and we have to score four goals to go through in 90 minutes.

“Yet as long as we have 11 players on the pitch, we will try for 90 minutes to celebrate the Champions League campaign to give it a proper finish. That’s the plan. If we can do it, wonderful. If we can’t do it, let’s fail in the most beautiful way.”

Last year, Barca carried a 4-1 lead into the second leg of their Champions League quarterfinal with AS Roma, who bested the Blaugrana 3-0 at home to advance to the semis.

“It gives us that hope,” Klopp said, per ESPN. “But I don’t want to sit here and give any reason to the Barcelona players to be any more motivated though.

“We cannot compare ourselves to Roma or anyone else, but we don’t have to. We just have to be really good defending and really creative offensively. And then we will see what the outcome is. A performance would be cool.”