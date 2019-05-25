Monaco Grand Prix Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can watch a live stream of the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

The 2019 Monaco Grand Prix, the 77th running of Formula One’s most prestigious race, will take place Sunday.

In the United States, the race will start Sunday morning at 9:10 a.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the race on your computer, phone or streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages: All four include ESPN.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the race on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including ESPN.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the race on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

Sling TV

ESPN is included in the “Sling Orange” channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the race on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

2019 Monaco Grand Prix Prevew

Daniel Ricciardo will attempt to become the first repeat winner at the Monaco Grand Prix since Nico Rosberg took his third in a row in 2015.

The Australian 29-year-old, who joined Renault in August 2018, had the 11th-fastest time (out of 21 racers) in the first practice session, then dropped to 17th in the second.

“I felt relatively comfortable in the morning and I was pleased that we got up to speed quite quickly,” Ricciardo said, according to Renault Sport’s official website. “However, we didn’t make the step we needed in the afternoon. We did make some changes, but maybe they didn’t help as well as we’d have liked. Following the afternoon session, we have a bit more homework to do to really find that extra bit. As ever around Monaco, it’s awesome to be back driving a Formula 1 car on these streets. That’s always special.”

Five-time world champion Lewis Hamilton, who won the Monaco Grand Prix in 2016, took first in both practice sessions.

“It’s the dream for every driver to come to Monaco and have a car that you can exploit and utilize your abilities with,” the 34-year-old said, according to BBC Sport. “I’m really proud of the team and naturally our goal is to try to do something really positive this weekend.

“We’ve made some small tweaks over the two sessions and during the sessions as well, but I’ve been quite happy with the set-up.

“Every year we come back here, it gets faster and you really notice it when you’re going past the barriers. Coming into Turn 12 (Tabac), you carry so much speed into that corner, and then there’s just the wall in front of you; going up the hill to Casino it’s the same thing. It’s incredibly intense out there and you have to be so focused.”

Hamilton’s fellow Mercedes driver Valtteri Bottas took second in the latter practice, just 0.081 seconds behind.

The next-fastest driver, Ferrari’s Sebastian Vettel, was 0.763 seconds off the pace. His teammate Charles Leclerc took 10th.

“We tried a lot of things, they didn’t really work so it was not that productive,” Vettel said, according to Planet F1.

“Overall we are struggling a bit, obviously lacking a bit of pace compared to Mercedes, struggling a bit to get the tires to really work, so a bit of work ahead of us.

“It’s a bit of everything, so not exactly what you’d like around here. You’d like to know what the car is going to do so you can anticipate a bit more.

“But I’m sure come Saturday things should calm down. Maybe it’s a bit warmer as well, it could help us.”