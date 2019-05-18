NASCAR All-Star Race Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

You can watch the 2019 NASCAR All-Star Race live online via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Charlotte Motor Speedway will host the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race on Saturday.

The preliminary Monster Energy Open will be at 6 p.m. ET, then the All-Star Race starts at 8 p.m. ET. Both will be televised on Fox Sports 1.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the races on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

Fox Sports 1 is one of 95-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the race on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the race (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include Fox Sports 1.

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the race on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including Fox Sports 1.

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the race on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

2019 NASCAR All-Star Race Preview

Clint Bowyer claimed the pole in the NASCAR All-Star Race’s unique qualifying format by .177 seconds on Friday, his first NASCAR Cup Series pole since 2007.

“Hell has frozen over,” Bowyer said, according to the official NASCAR website. “It’s so easy to make mistakes in that (format), because it’s so out of the ordinary of what we usually do. I actually didn’t get on pit road near as good as I wanted to.

“I had my dead-set line that I was going to get to and would lift (off the gas) at, and when I didn’t get on pit road like I needed to, I drove past that and I was like, ‘Oh no, I’m going to get stuck,’ and my eyes were getting bigger.”

He added: “Our Fords have been extremely fast, but we haven’t gotten them in Victory Lane like we’d like to yet, but we’re knocking on the door. Who knows? I just saw (Charlotte Motor Speedway president) Marcus Smith. I said, ‘You know how bad I want to win your million dollars?’ I’m going to take his million dollars tomorrow night!”

Kyle Busch qualified second behind Bowyer, followed by last year’s winner Kevin Harvick and Austin Dillon.

“I thought everything about the lap actually was pretty good,” Busch said, per NASCAR’s website. “I’m not sure how fast the lap itself was — how fast our car was on the lap.

“I felt like my progressiveness onto pit road and pit road speed was relatively good, and then the braking point and being able to just chatter the tires all the way into the box was really close. Really on the money there. I thought we got all we could get out of it.”

The event’s qualifying format doesn’t have a pit road speed limit.

“We had a really fast lap by ourselves right there,” Dillon said, per the site. “I’m proud of my pit crew for having a solid pit stop, and, man, the adrenaline is just flowing right now after hitting pit road with all that speed.

“It’s an intense situation, and you just want to give those guys that pit, and not slide it so it doesn’t focus on you. But, yeah, that was a good overall run for us.”

The $1 million non-points race will serve as an experiment for NASCAR, which has mandated that cars be equipped with a single-piece carbon fiber splitter and a radiator duct through the hood.

“It’s a race that we can try some things like that,” Harvick said, according to The Associated Press. “I wish we would have had a little bit more on-track time with the parts and pieces that we have on the car and had a little bit more information on them. We had a lot of questions that got answered in practice.”