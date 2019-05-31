Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Softball Live Stream: How to Watch Online

You can watch a live stream of Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State and all WCWS games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

The Oklahoma Sooners and the Oklahoma State Cowgirls will meet in the second round of the Women’s College World Series on Friday at OGE Energy Field, part of the USA Softball Hall of Fame Complex in Oklahoma City.

The game is scheduled to start at about 9:30 p.m. ET and will be televised on ESPN2.

Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State Preview

The Sooners (55-3) have hit an NCAA record 108 home runs on the season.

The Division I leaders in batting average, slugging percentage, and ERA didn’t go yard in the first round, but bested Alabama 3-2 behind center fielder Nicole Mendes’ clutch RBI triple in the bottom of the sixth inning.

The junior struck out swinging in her first at-bat, then popped up to third in the fourth inning.

“In my last two at-bats I didn’t quite hit what I wanted, but knew that I was hacking and that we had a good game plan,” Mendes said, according to The Oklahoma Daily. “Going in to the at-bat, I took a moment to stop and pray.”

The Cowgirls (45-15) topped the Florida Gators 2-1 in the first round behind a dominant performance, at the plate and in the pitcher’s circle, from senior Samantha Show.

She pitched all seven innings, limiting the Gators to six hits and issuing no walks while striking out two.

“I knew that if I worked ahead and threw some quality pitches that my defense would make some plays for me,” the righty said, according to The O’Colly. “That’s exactly what they did. Never in my mind did I think we were out of it.”

Show gave her team an early lead with a solo home run in the top of the first. With the score tied 1-1, she blasted another dinger in the top of the sixth, punctuating the shot by hatcheting her bat into the ground.

“I actually hit one of our managers,” Show said, according to ESPN. “I said sorry. But after I threw it, I was like, ‘Oh, crap.’ It just kept going.”

She added: “Anything that happens after a home run of mine, I don’t plan out,” she said when asked if the hammer throw was premeditated. “Just whatever emotion I have inside me. Normally, I have so much — that’s why the dramatic bat flips happen, because it just needs to come out. I’m very emotional.”

Oklahoma head coach Patty Gasso said the in-state rivalry with Oklahoma State won’t add significance to Friday’s matchup.

“There’s history and I know everyone wants to see it, but we just want to find ways to win and get ourselves to a place where we’re playing on Sunday,” she said, per The Oklahoma Daily. “That’s the important thing, that’s what we have to focus on and not get caught up in all the hype.”

These teams closed their Big 12 regular seasons against one another. The Sooners swept the three-game set, outscoring the Cowgirls 16-2.

“[I’m] really excited to get another shot at them,” Oklahoma State sophomore first baseman Michaela Richbourg said, per ESPN.