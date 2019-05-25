FC Porto vs Sporting CP Live Stream: How to Watch in USA

FC Porto and Sporting CP will meet in the Taca de Portugal final at Estadio Nacional in Oeiras on Saturday.

In the United States, the match is scheduled to start at Noon ET and will be televised on RTP Internacional.

But if you don’t have cable or that channel, you can watch the match live online via FuboTV, the only live-TV streaming service that offers RTP Internacional. It’s included in the “Portuguese Plus” bundle, which can be added to main channel package.

You can start a free seven-day trial of both the main channel package and the Portuguese Plus add-on right here, and you can then watch a live stream of Porto vs Sporting on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game (and other programs) on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

FC Porto vs Sporting CP Preview

Porto sat atop the Primeira Liga for the majority of the season, but eventually squandered the top spot to Benfica, who finished two points ahead of the Dragons.

Both teams won in the final week of the campaign: Porto bested Sporting and Benfica topped Santa Clara to clinch their 37th league title.

“We knew that, for all that happened in the last weeks, it would be difficult to win the championship,” Dragons manager Sergio Conceicao said after the 2-1, according to the team’s official website. “We had to do our job, but we didn’t go in with the determination I wanted. This was a match in a difficult context. We were in the lead for most of the championship, we got 88 and 85 points in the last two seasons, over 170 points, and that should be praised, but, this time, it wasn’t enough to become the champions. We have a title to win in the next weekend and we have to do our best to win it. In the second half, we were closer to what we wanted and tried to win the match. Regardless of what happened in the other stadium, we had to win here and get the three points. We reached a fair victory.”

Porto scored 74 goals during the Primeira Liga season, second only to Benfica, and surrendered just 20 goals, the league’s best mark. They stomped Braga 4-1 on aggregate in the Taca de Portugal semis.

Porto forwards Francisco Soares and Moussa Marega have each found the back of the net 21 times across all competitions in 2018-19.

Sporting ended the league season with 72 goals and 33 allowed, ranking third in each category. They finished a distant third on the league table with 74 points.

The Lions bested Benfica on away goals to reach the Taca de Portugal final.

Midfielder Bruno Fernandes has 31 goals, including 20 in league play, to lead Sporting. Striker Bas Dost has 22 goals to his name across all competitions this season, with 15 goals in just 22 league games.

Iker Casillas Unsure of Future

Porto will be playing without star goalkeeper Iker Casillas, who endured a heart attack while training with the team on May 1 and was discharged from the hospital five days later.

The 38-year-old is expected to make a full recovery, but he has yet to make a public decision on his playing future.

“A few days ago I went through a difficult situation, something that can happen to everyone at some point in their lives,” Casillas said after leaving the hospital, according to ESPN. “Fortunately, I’m well. I’m grateful because I feel I’ve been very lucky. I want to thank everyone who worried about me, I’ve felt very much loved. I can only come out of this situation with a smile.

“I want to thank those that helped me and that allowed for the heart attack not to be as severe, as the FC Porto medical team responded immediately. I want to thank those that sent messages of support and love. I was also treated very well at hospital. I feel much better and now it’s a case of resting several weeks and a few months. I still don’t know. But the most important thing is to be here.

“I don’t know what the future will hold but the most important thing is to be here, to be able to talk and transmit to everyone how I feel. Thanks to everyone and see you soon.”