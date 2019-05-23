You can watch a live stream of the Raptors vs Bucks via a free trial of FuboTV right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

Raptors vs Bucks Game 5 Preview

After dropping two straight on the road to open the series, the Raptors bounced back with a pair of victories in Toronto, tying the series with a 120-102 win in Game 4 on Tuesday.

“The first two games, they really brought the intensity to us,” Raptors wing Norman Powell said, according to The Associated Press. “They really came out and were more physical, more active. We wanted to change that narrative coming home.”

Slowed by a sore leg, Raptors star Kawhi Leonard had just 13 field goal attempts in 34 minutes, his lowest figures since Toronto blew out the Orlando Magic in the final meeting of the sides’ first-round series.

“He’s certainly tired, like a lot of guys in this series are,” Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said, per AP. “He looks OK to me. There was one time I was trying to give him an extended rest and he didn’t really want it so he must be OK.”

Leonard finished Game 4 with 19 points, adding seven rebounds, four steals, and a pair of blocks.

“I feel good,” the 27-year-old said, per AP. “I’m going to keep going and keep fighting. We have a chance to make history.”

Point guard Kyle Lowry scored 25 points to lead Toronto, pitching in five rebounds and six assists. Big man Serge Ibaka came off the bench to grab a a game-high 13 boards and add 17 points.

“This was one of the nights that we knew Kawhi was a little bit limited and we had to come out and be aggressive for him,” Lowry said, per AP.

The postseason struggles of the Bucks’ Eric Bledsoe continued in Game 4. Throwing out the team’s opening-round sweep of the Detroit Pistons, the starting point guard entered Game 4 shooting 35.4 percent from the field and 19.5 percent from deep on 5.1 3-point attempts per game.

He went 2-of-7 overall and 0-of-2 from distance on Tuesday.

“For Bled, it’s just making sure he understands we wouldn’t be here without him,” Bucks reserve guard Pat Connaughton said, according to ESPN. “Everybody gets frustrated with themselves when they are not playing well because they feel like they are letting the team down. He wants to play well for his teammates.”

Bucks wing Khris Middleton led all scorers with 30 points, adding six boards and seven assists. His superstar teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo tallied 25 points to go with 10 boards, five assists, and three blocks.