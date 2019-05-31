UCLA vs Arizona WCWS Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

You can watch a live stream of UCLA vs Arizona and all WCWS games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

UCLA vs Arizona Preview

The Bruins (51-6) bested the Minnesota Golden Gophers 7-2 in their College World Series opener. UCLA led 3-0 before their foes rallied for a pair in the top of the sixth, but the Bruins responded with four runs of their own in the bottom half of the inning.

Junior center fielder Bubba Nickles stemmed Minnesota’s sixth-inning rally by gunning down Gophers shortstop Allie Arneson as the senior tried to stretch her RBI single into a double.

“We just have to play for each other at this moment right now,” redshirt junior pitcher Rachel Garcia said, according to the Daily Bruin. “Bubba definitely had my back on that one play. I think that just fired the whole team up.”

Nickles opened the contest’s scoring with a lead-off home run in the bottom of the first.

“It was really crucial to get our momentum going,” she said, per the Daily Bruin. “I just really wanted to come out the best I could and have a quality at-bat, really. I wasn’t trying to hit a home run, but it worked out to make us get ahead.”

Garcia struck out seven and allowed four hits and a pair of walks, pitching all seven innings. She’s thrown 36.2 innings this postseason, out of her team’s 44.

“It was really important for us to have [Garcia’s] back — she’s thrown a lot, and I’m sure her shoulder’s about to fall off,” right fielder Aaliyah Jordan said, per the Daily Bruin. “But I think having her back and being able to put up a lot of runs is really important for us.”

Jordan, a redshirt sophomore, went 1-for-2 with a pair of walks, three RBI, and two runs.

The Wildcats (47-12) took the Washington Huskies down in extra innings in the first round.

After five scoreless frames, Arizona junior shortstop Jessie Harper hit a solo shot in the top of the sixth, but Huskies freshman outfielder Sami Reynolds evened the score in the bottom half of the frame with a dinger of her own.

Arizona junior catcher Dejah Mulipola broke the tie with a two-run shot in the top of the eighth. Senior starter Taylor McQuillin went the distance, striking out seven and surrendering six hits and two walks in eight frames.

“I think the key thing for me to reset in that game was the home run,” McQuillin said, according to Arizona Desert Swarm. “The first pitch home run right after (Jessie Harper’s homer run) in that inning when Sami Reynolds came up. This is it, we’re in a game now, this is the big moment, we got to handle the pressure and take it and run with it.”