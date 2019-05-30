UW vs Arizona Softball Live Stream: How to Watch WCWS Online

You can watch a live stream of UW vs Arizona and all WCWS games via a free trial of PlayStation Vue right here. More information about PS Vue and other live stream options can be found below

UW vs Arizona Preview

The Wildcats (47-12) are seeking their ninth NCAA tournament title, all under head coach Mike Candrea. They bested Ole Miss 5-2 and 9-1 in the super regionals to reach their 14th Women’s College World Series.

Arizona has reached 14 of the last 15 super regionals, but this is the first time they’ve made it to the College World Series since 2010.

“A lot of time you learn more from your failures than you do your successes,” Wildcats head coach Mike Candrea said, according to The Daily Wildcat. “For a long time, we made it look so easy to get to Oklahoma City but truthfully … the toughest part is getting there.”

He added: “When people ask if it wears on you, obviously it wears on you. But I promise you each and every year we are trying to do our very best to feel this moment. It takes a team to do that … and this group of young ladies has become a team.”

Arizona has the fifth-best team ERA in Division I, at 1.59, and the ninth-best batting average, at .326.

“I think we truly just bought in and worked as a unit,” Arizona junior catcher Dejah Mulipola said, per The Daily Wildcat. “Our motto this year was ‘one team, one heartbeat,’ and it definitely showed on the field which is why we broke the curse and we’re going to where we should be.”

The Huskies (50-7) are vying for their second national title. They won it all in 2009, in head coach Heather Tarr’s fifth year at the helm.

Washington shut Kentucky out twice, 3-0 and 5-0, in the super regionals to reach their third consecutive College World Series and 14th in team history. Rain delayed the second victory by about an hour.

“I’m not surprised, I’m happy,” Huskies head coach Heather Tarr said, according to The Daily of the University of Washington. “I’m proud of our ability to stay tough when the lead-off got on or there’s runners that got on. I think it just speaks to our mental toughness, and really sticking to what we do.”

She added: “We actually thought we might not play the game tonight. I’m sure that fired us up a bit. Then we had the opportunity when the game was back on, and the team took care of business.”

Sophomore ace Gabbie Plain dominated Kentucky in the teams’ second game, pitching a complete game to run her shutout streak to 31.2 innings. She’s 10th in Division I with a 1.14 ERA.

“I’m so excited to be there with all of the girls, all of the coaches, all of our family,” Plain said, per The Daily. “It’s going to be an amazing experience.”