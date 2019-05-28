How to Watch AGT Season 14 Premiere Online

America’s Got Talent premieres season 14 tonight, on May 28, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, on the NBC network. This means there are a bunch of new contestants and acts ready to compete for the $1 million prize. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, there are still viewing options.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of NBC on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming subscription services:

FuboTV

NBC (live in most markets) is one of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle.

You can start a free 7-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of Cloud DVR (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours), as well as a “72-Hour Lookback” feature, which allows you to watch most shows up to three days after they air even if you forgot to record them.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, which includes NBC (live in most markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, “Hulu with Live TV” comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which has most new episodes available after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

PlayStation Vue

PlayStation Vue–which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch–offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include NBC (live in most markets).

You can start a free 5-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of NBC on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PlayStation Vue comes included with cloud DVR.

Sling TV

NBC (live in select markets) is included in the “Sling Blue” channel package.

You can start a free 7-day trial of Sling TV right here, and you can then watch NBC live on your computer via the Sling TV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or other streaming device via the Sling TV app.

If you can’t watch AGT as it airs live, you can get 50 hours of cloud DVR storage as an additional add-on.

AGT has brought a couple of new judges, as well as a new host into the mix. This past winter, the show had a “champions” edition and host Tyra Banks did not return to the show. Terry Crews took over hosting duties and he is back again as the host. This was also the last time that AGT fans got to see Heidi Klum and Mel B on the judges’ panel. While Simon Cowell and Howie Mandel have returned to the show as judges, Mel B and Klum have been replaced by Julianne Hough and Gabrielle Union. So, there are a lot of cast changes.

In an interview with USA Today, Simon Cowell explained that busy work schedules were the culprit when it came to Klum and Mel B’s departures.

Often on America’s Got Talent, the judges and host are asked to participate in certain stunts or acts. Sometimes, these acts are daredevil performances and very dangerous. This season is no different. Cowell recently revealed that during this season’s auditions, he almost died. Cowell said, “I was one inch away from being killed. I’m not going to go into details of how bad it was, but you’ll see.”

And, while some of the cast members may have changed, the format has not. Cowell told USA Today that the format is the same, with the pre-taped auditions first, then the judges’ cuts, and then the live shows. He explained that, “It’s pretty much what we’ve always had. It’s worked. Every year, the golden buzzers are becoming more and more impactful. That idea came from the ‘Got Talent’ (version) in Germany. When we saw it, we decided to put that in all the shows. It’s become like a trademark, like the ‘X’ in The X Factor.” Why change up the show when it works so well, right?