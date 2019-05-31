How to Watch Deadwood Movie Online Without HBO

Deadwood is back. After the critically acclaimed television series came to a much-too-early conclusion in 2006, it’s now set to return in the form a movie. The aptly named Deadwood: The Movie will premiere on Friday, May 31, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on HBO.

‘Deadwood: The Movie’ Preview

The film takes place about a decade after the conclusion of the series’ events, with the characters returning to celebrate South Dakota’s statehood.

Nearly the entire original cast is back to reprise their roles, including Timothy Olyphant (Seth Bullock), Ian McShane (Al Swearengen), Molly Parker (Alma Ellsworth), Paula Malcomson (Trixie), John Hawkes (Sol Star), Anna Gunn (Martha Bullock), Dayton Callie (Charlie Utter), Brad Dourif (Doc Cochran), Robin Weigert (Calamity Jane Canary), William Sanderson (E.B. Farnum), Kim Dickens (Joanie Stubbs) and Gerald McRaney (George Hearst). Series creator David Milch, who recently revealed he has been diagnosed with Alzheimer’s, also returned to write the film’s script.

It may have been a little surreal stepping back on set and resuming roles that they had completed 13 years ago, but the transition was mostly a seamless one.

“It didn’t take any time at all,” McShane said. “Just put on those sweaty old long johns, which I don’t think they’ve washed in the past 12 years. At least I hope they haven’t.”

Judging by the early reviews, the series’ critical acclaim is also matched by the film. Of the 28 critics reviews gathered on Rotten Tomatoes at the time of writing this, 27 were positive with an average rating of 8.62 out of 10.

“I expected this would be good, but it’s truly great – a finale for the ages, with a closing note that moved me to tears,” wrote NOW Toronto’s Norman Wilner. “It’s a fine valedictory, for both the show and its creator. I’m thankful for the ending, but somehow it just makes me miss Deadwood all the more.”

Adds Salon.com’s Melanie McFarland: “Deadwood: The Movie does precisely what everyone who has waited all these long years for it hopes it would do, capturing nearly all of its magnificence by way of a grand send-off. You don’t have to have watched old episodes recently to appreciate how well the movie fulfills its long-awaited purpose. But afterward, you may itch to experience the entire story from the start.”

The movie has a running time of one hour and 50 minutes. It was directed by Daniel Minahan (True Blood, Game of Thrones, House of Cards, American Crime Story).