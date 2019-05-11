Giro d’Italia 2019 Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

You can watch a live stream of the 2019 Giro d’Italia via a free trial of FuboTV and the Fubo Cycling add-on right here. More information about FuboTV and other live stream options can be found below

The first race of the Grand Tour gets underway Saturday in Bologna, as cyclists take part in the 2019 Giro d’Italia.

For those in the United States looking to watch the prestigious race, the Giro won’t be on regular TV anywhere, but you can watch all 21 stages via one of the following live-streaming services:

FuboTV

Coverage of the 2019 Giro d’Italia will be live on the Fubo Cycling channel, which is offered as an add-on to FuboTV’s main 95-channel bundle.

You can start a free seven-day trial of both FuboTV and the Fubo Cycling add-on right here, and you can then watch a live stream of every Giro d’Italia stage on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

FloBikes

Coverage of the 2019 Giro d’Italia will also be on FloBikes, but it costs $30 per month or $150 per year and doesn’t offer a free trial like FuboTV.

You can sign up right here, and you can then watch the 2019 Giro d’Italia on your computer via the FloSports website, or on your phone, tablet or streaming device via the FloSports app.

2019 Giro d’Italia Preview

At last year’s race, Chris Froome became the seventh cyclist in history to win all three Grand Tours when he overcame a three-minute deficit in the General Classification and then held off 2017 champ Tom Dumoulin down the stretch. The Team Sky (now Team Ineos) leader also made history be becoming the third individual to win three straight Grand Tour races after capturing the 2017 Tour de France and 2017 Vuelta a Espana titles.

Froome, who just helped teammate Chris Lawless win the Tour de Yorkshire, won’t participate in this year’s Giro d’Italia as he aims for a fifth Tour de France win in July, but there will be some other big names.

Dumoulin (2017) and Vincenzo Nibali (2013, 2016) are both former winners who will be right in the thick of contention. Dumoulin came in second at both last year’s Giro and Tour de France, while Nibali, a four-time winner of Grand Tour races, proved to be in fine form when he finished third at the Tour of the Alps in late April.

Neither of them, however, are considered the favorite.

That distinction belongs to 29-year-old Primoz Roglic, who took fourth overall at last year’s Tour de France and has won all three races he has entered in 2019, including last week’s Tour de Romandie. With the ability to climb and time trial at an elite level, the former Junior World Ski Jumping champion is quickly establishing himself as one of the best cyclists in the world.

Another who should challenge for the pink jersey is Simon Yates. The 26-year-old led after Stages 6 through 18 at last year’s Giro before collapsing in the mountains on the 19th stage. But he bounced back with a win at the Vuelta a Espana, and he’s ready for redemption in Italy.

“In a way I have unfinished business at the Giro, but I would just like to have another go,” he said. “We were so close last year so I’m motivated to give it another go and I’m trying to arrive in the best shape possible to try and do that.”

While the 2018 race started went from Jerusalem to Rome, this year’s route starts in Bologna and ends in Verona. Covering 3,518.5K (2,181 miles), it consists of three individual time trials (including the first and final stages) and six mountain stages. All six of the latter come after Stage 12, so it should make for a thrilling conclusion to the prestigious race.