How to Watch Ireland vs West Indies Cricket in US

The cricket teams of Ireland and the West Indies will meet at the Village in Malahide for the fourth ODI of the Ireland Tri-Nation Series on Saturday.

Ireland vs West Indies Preview

The West Indies pounded Ireland for a 196-run victory in the Tri-Nation Series opener. The Windies’ Shai Hope and John Campbell combined for a 365-run stand to set the record for the highest-scoring opening wicket partnership in ODI history.

“It wasn’t best day in the office,” Ireland all-rounder Kevin O’Brien said after his side failed to catch the Windies’ 381, according to RTE. “The difference between Friday’s match [against England] and today was that on Friday everything stuck which is great for us on the day, but today everything went just out of reach — they didn’t really give any chances.

“You’ve got to give them credit, they played very well, it was just unfortunate we didn’t turn up in the field and let them get in and get away.”

“We were well placed at one stage to chase a total of 330, but perhaps the start we had losing early wickets made it difficult of course to chase 380.”

Ireland’s Andy Balbirnie left the match after taking a rising Shannon Gabriel offering to the head.

“I feel fine and I’m just glad the helmet did its job — I was more annoyed I couldn’t bat for 40 minutes,” Balbirnie said, according to BBC Sport.

“The Windies game was disappointing but we’ve the chance to rectify things.”

He added: “We just didn’t show up against the West Indies and couldn’t string many partnerships together with bat and ball.”

In the second ODI of the series, the Windies fell to Bangladesh, who chased down 261 with five overs to spare. Hope led his side with 109 runs on 132 balls. In the process, the 25-year-old became the first West Indies cricketer to reach 2,000 ODI runs.

“Shai has been our most consistent player over the last two years,” Windies captain Jason Holder said, according to the official ICC website. “He’s the quickest West Indian to 2000 runs, which is a really phenomenal feat. I saw the list of guys on the TV and it’s really good to have him in that company, and if he continues in that vein, he could be arguably one of our best ODI players to ever play.

“Performances like that is something we’re definitely looking for. John [Campbell] got a hundred in the first game, [but] unfortunately, wasn’t fit enough to play the second. But hopefully, we can get him back on the park and firing on all cylinders once more.”

The third ODI of the series, which pitted Ireland against Bangladesh, was washed out by rain. Bangladesh and the West Indies, unlike Ireland, will participate in the Cricket World Cup following the Tri-Nation Series.