How to Watch PGA Championship 2019 Online Without Cable

Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York, will host the PGA Championship for the first time this weekend.

Coverage of the PGA will be on TNT (Thursday-Sunday) and CBS (Saturday-Sunday. If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of TNT and CBS on your computer, phone, Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV or other streaming device via one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services:

FuboTV

TNT and CBS (live in select markets) are two of 85-plus live TV channels included in the main FuboTV bundle, which is largely tailored towards sports.

You can start a free seven-day trial of FuboTV right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the PGA Championship on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch coverage of the tournament on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Hulu With Live TV

In addition to a Netflix-like on-demand streaming library, Hulu also offers a bundle of 60-plus live TV channels, including TNT and CBS (live in select markets).

You can sign up for “Hulu with Live TV” right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the PGA Championship on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu With Live TV comes with 50 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as the option to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of space and the ability to fast-forward through commercials.

PlayStation Vue

PS Vue — which doesn’t require an actual PlayStation console to sign up or watch — offers four different live-TV channel packages, all of which include TNT and CBS (live in select markets).

You can start a free five-day trial of PS Vue right here, and you can then watch a live stream of the PGA Championship on your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

If you can’t watch live, PS Vue comes with cloud DVR.

2019 PGA Championship Preview

Brooks Koepka bested Tiger Woods by a stroke at the 2018 PGA Championship with a 16-under 264 for his second major of the year. Koepka had repeated as the US Open champ two months prior.

“Every time I tee up, I’m trying to win,” the 29-year-old recently told CNN.

“I’ve done a good job of it in the majors in the last few years in terms of understanding what I do really well.

“Big-time players are going to show up in the majors and that’s where you want to give yourself a chance to win it — with nine holes to go. It is a lot of patience and hanging around, because you can’t win it in the first three days.”

In the first major of 2019, Koepka and two other golfers finished a stroke off Woods in the 43-year-old’s return to glory at the Masters.

Koepka and Woods embraced after the latter’s first major victory in 11 years, one of many congratulations offered by Woods’ peers.

“I’ve seen him when he was not able to play golf and not sure whether he was going to be able to get back to playing golf,” Koepka said, per CNN.

“It has been interesting, it has been a fun journey to watch. Everybody wants him out there again. He’s back healthy and it has been fun building a friendship over the last couple of years.

“It is just good for the game. I think it’s good for the fans, the sponsors, the events. It’s good for the tour, it’s good for the players, it’s good for everybody that he’s winning. As players, we all knew that he was back a long time ago.”

The PGA Championship will mark Woods’ first tournament since April’s Masters.

Koepka was in the hunt at the AT&T Byron Nelson last week at the Trinity Forest Golf Club in Dallas, shooting a 20-under 264. But he finished three strokes off first-time PGA Tour winner Sung Kang, settling for fourth place.

“Sometimes you can just get beat. That happened this week,” Koepka said, according to the Golf Channel. “I feel like I’m striking it really well, putting it really well, especially the putts coming down the stretch. Nice to see some kind of, something on the line. It was important going into next week.”

He added: “I like my chances next week. Just like the way I’m playing, like the way everything feels right now.”